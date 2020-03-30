The report “Apple Extract Market: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2025 “, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Apple Extract Market: Introduction

Apple is the most consumed and largest produced fruit in the United States. Apple contains alpha hydroxyl acids which provide antioxidant protection which neutralizes the free radicals present in the environment to protect the skin, thus allows a skin to look healthier and younger. Apple extract is a natural blend of phloridzin, polyphenols, and chlorogenic acid with fine light red-brown powder which is very stable and completely soluble in water. Every one kg of apple extract is extracted from 500-600 baby green Fuji apples. It gives good delicious apple flavor in cakes, pies, and other baked goods. We can deepen the apple flavor, even when using fresh apples in our recipe. Apple extract gives a boost to canned and frozen fruits. It has very stable quality even to heat, acid and also have high adaptability to processing. The use of apple extract in skin care has grown steadily in the past few years. In both mass market and selective distribution, this acidic and vitamin-rich fruit appears in a face and body care. The vitamin C in the apple extract is the key ingredient which claims to reduce dark spots and even out skin tone over time. It also helps to slow the signs of aging, anti-acne and brightening the skin.

Apple Extract Market: Dynamics

The apple extract is widely used in various applications like functional beverages such as health care, sports and entertainment sector, functional food, dietary supplements etc. in the form of energy drinks, juices, and enhanced water. This can be the major factor towards the growth of the market. Another factor towards the growth of apple extract market is the growing trend of maintaining a healthy lifestyle by following natural eating habits. It plays a significant role in addressing health concerns related to diabetes, cholesterol, eye disease, cancer, blood pressure etc. It is expected to influence the apple extract market growth positively. Moreover, the increasing disposable income and on the go busy lifestyle of the people are fueling the growth of apple extract market. However, the favorable food safety regulations and increasing awareness of health benefits associated with the consumption of polyphenol can act as a restraint to the growth of apple extract market.

Apple Extract Market: Segmentation

The apple extract market can be segmented on the basis of form, application and region. On the basis of form, the apple extract market can be segmented into seed, powder and liquid form. On the basis of application, the apple extract market can be segmented into a functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements and others. In functional beverages, apple extract market can be further sub-segmented into juices, mocktails, energy drinks, enhanced water and others. On the basis of region, the apple extract market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Apple Extract Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of the regional outlook, apple extract market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The major factor driving the apple extract market in Asia Pacific region is the increasing demand for healthy food and greater availability of raw materials. Technological advancement in the extraction process from the raw material is anticipated to boost the market. In Europe, due to increase in demand for functional foods and dietary supplements and a higher standard of living with the high disposable income of people, apple extract market is expected to grow mainly in Germany, the UK, Italy, and France. While North America is the largest revenue-generating region in the market due to the large production of apple in this region. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to have the considerable growth in the near future.

Apple Extract Market: Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in apple extract market include Kuber Impex Ltd., Herbal Extraction Group., Inc., Kepler Biotech Co., Ltd, Ambe Organic Food Products, eWorldTrade.com, Himalayan Herbaria Inc., P.B.T, GR Herbal, Shanghai FanPharma Co., Ltd., Naturex, and Glanbia Nutritionals.

