Automated 3d Printing Market Research Depth Study and Gross Margin Analysis till 2023

Automated 3d Printing Market Synopsis:

The Automated 3d Printing Worldwide Market was valued at USD 152.3 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,837.6 million by the end of forecast period with a CAGR of 51.66%. Rapidly growing industrial automation across the globe is expected to boost the demand for automated 3D printing market. Automated 3D printing provides increased efficiency and also facilitates a smooth end-to-end experience. Also, the benefit of one system handling a number of product lines reduces the cost of production. Automated 3D printing has several advantages including high accuracy and capacities for increased production runs which act as major drivers to the market. However, the high installation cost of automated 3D printing system is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Automation is one of the most critical elements for all manufacturing processes. Automated 3D printing market is at its nascent stage but is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Automated 3D printing enables a smooth end-to-end experience along with increased efficiency. Advantages of automated 3D printing system such as low cost of production, accuracy, and capacities for increased production runs is expected to boost its demand. Automated 3D printing system enables affordable production of complex and customized designs. Also, the benefit of one system handling a number of product lines reduces the labor cost. Furthermore, adoption of robotics for industrial manufacturing is also one of the major drivers for automated 3D printing market. However, the high installation cost of automated 3D printing system is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Automated 3D printing market is experiencing a number of developments including product launches and collaborations. For instance, in 2017, SLM Solutions launched SLM 800, a selective laser melting machine which integrates semi and fully automated production processes.

Automated 3d Printing Market Key players:

The key players in the automated 3D printing market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – Stratasys (Israel), 3D Systems (US), Materialise (Belgium), Universal Robots (Denmark), Formlabs (US), EOS GmbH (Germany), SLM Solutions (Germany), PostProcess Technologies (US), Concept Laser (Germany), ExOne(US), Coobx (Liechtenstein), Authentise (US), Renishaw (UK), NVBOTS (US), and DWS System (Italy). These players contribute a major share in the growth of automated 3D printing market.

Automated 3d Printing Market Segmentation:

By component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment is further bifurcated into 3D printers, robots, and others. The services segment is further segmented into deployment and integration, and support and maintenance. Further, by process, the market is segmented into material handling, automated production, part handling, post-processing, and multiprocessing. The vertical segment is bifurcated into automotive, industrial manufacturing, aerospace and defense, healthcare, consumer products, energy, and others.

Among the component segments, hardware segment is expected to hold the largest share for automated 3D printing market. Among the subsegments, robots segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid adoption of robots in industrial settings across the globe. Among the process segment, multiprocessing subsegment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate.

Automated 3d Printing Market Regional Analysis

The global market for Automated 3D Printing is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of Automated 3D Printing market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). Among the regions mentioned, North America dominated the automated 3D printing market in 2017. The region is the fastest adopter of automated 3D printing technology due to presence of well-established 3D printing system vendors. Further, a number of collaborations is taking place in the region to cater to the high demand. North America was followed by Europe in automated 3D printing in 2017. The rapidly growing manufacturing industry in the Asia-Pacific is the major driver for adoption of automated 3D printing market in this region, leading to the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

