Automotive 3D Surface Display Market Demand and Production with Growth Forecast 2019-2027

Automotive 3D surface display is a digital surface capable of displaying visuals with depth. The 3D surface display uses topographic elements and haptic technologies to achieve the effect of 3D visuals. Display technologies such as carbon nanobud film and thin film transistors have been used for the 3D surface display

Automotive 3D Surface Display Market – Competitive Landscape

In 2018, Visteon Corporation developed a 3D digital cluster in partnership with Groupe PSA for Peugeot 208. The digital cluster is made from thin-film transistor and creates a 3D projection of 15 mm between front and rear image. Peugeot 208 is one of the first PSA models to be fitted with 3D surface display. The car shares a platform with DS3 hatchback, and the company plans to adopt the 3D surface display in several other models in the near future.

In 2017, Delphi Technologies presented 3D MLD display for the concept Ford Mustang GT, at CES 2017. The display offers a 3D experience with a touch augmented center stack and an auxiliary display cluster.

Continental AG

Continental AG, a Germany-based rubber and auto parts manufacturing company, operates through segments such as chassis & safety, powertrain, interior, tires. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered at Hanover, Germany.

Visteon Corporation

Visteon Corporation is a leading manufacturer of cockpit electronics and connected car systems. The company manufactures instrument panels, head-up-display, and cockpit domain controllers among other intelligent based interior solutions. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, U.S. It has more than 40 facilities spread across 18 countries globally

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our Report Brochure here

Automotive 3D Surface Display Market Dynamics

Rise in demand for luxury vehicle interior is driving the automotive 3D display surface market

Rise in consumer demand for interactive and 3D displays is driving the automotive 3D surface display market. Development of haptic technologies and digital display technologies is expected to drive the 3D surface display market. High consumer demand for intelligent cockpit technologies and need to enhance the ambience of the vehicle interior is driving the automotive 3D surface display market

Rising sales of connected vehicles drive the 3D surface display market

Rising trend of adopting connected vehicle technologies for infotainment, safety, and telematics is boosting the adoption of intelligent center consoles and touchscreen displays, which in turn is estimated to expand the 3D surface display market. Digitalization and availability of simple options, such as smartphone tethering, have fueled consumer interest in vehicle infotainment and entertainment systems. Adoption of surround view system and park assists requires a display, which is further driving the 3D surface display market.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here