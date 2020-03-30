Automotive Flywheel Market Key Drivers, Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Future Scope Analysis by 2023

Summary

Automotive Flywheel Market Research Report: Information by Material (Cast Iron, Maraging Steel, Aluminum Alloy), Type (Single Mass and Dual Mass), Transmission (Manual, Semi-Automatic, Automatic), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, and HCV), Sales Channel, Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Automotive Flywheel Market Highlights

A Flywheel in an automobile is used for storage and transmission of power to the driveline of the automobile. Rising demand for automobiles globally will drive the market for flywheels. Besides, increase in demand for consumer preference for comfort in automobiles due to increase in purchasing power of people will further increase the growth of flywheels. Technological developments such as weight reduction by using various materials will be a major factor driving the flywheel market.

Automotive Flywheel Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 5% During 2018 – 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global flywheel market market include Schaeffler AG (Germany), American Axle & Manufacturing,Inc. (US), AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd (Japan), Linamar Corportation (Canada), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Valeo SA (France), LUTHRA INDUSTRIAL CORP (India), Skyway Precision, Inc. (US), Ford Motor Company (US), and Iljin (Korea).

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the automotive flywheel is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the highest revenue market share in 2017 and dominate during the forecast period. Presence of China, India, Japan, where the sales of automobiles has continuously been increasing due to the increased urbanization and growing purchase of consumers, has further driven the market for flywheels in this region.

Continuous improvement in technology for weight reduction of flywheels will further enhance the Asia-Pacific market size. In Europe, consumer preference for manual transmission will drive the growth for automotive flywheel market. North America is estimated to hold the second highest revenue market share and continue its growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive flywheel market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive flywheel market by material, type, transmission, vehicle type, sales channel and regions.

By Material

Cast Iron

Maraging Steel

Aluminum Alloy

By Type

Single Mass Flywheel

Dual Mass Flywheel

By Transmission

Manual , Transmission

Semi-Automatic Transmission

Automatic Transmission

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

