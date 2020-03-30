Battery Management Market – Global Industry Key Trends, Competitive Scenario, Current and Future Players 2019-2025

A battery management system (BMS) is any electronic system that manages a rechargeable battery (cell or battery pack), such as by protecting the battery from operating outside its Safe Operating Area, monitoring its state, calculating secondary data, reporting that data, controlling its environment, authenticating it and / or balancing it.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Valence Technology, Inc

Texas Instruments, Inc

NXP Semiconductor

Lithium Balance A/S

Linear Technology Corporation

Johnson Matthey PLC

Elithion, Inc

Vecture, Inc

Ventec SAS

Nuvation Engineering

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flow Batteries

Lead-Acid Based

Lithium-Ion Based

Nickel Based

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Defence

Automotive

