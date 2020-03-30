Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market: Upcoming Key Events & Latest Innovations in the Industry By 2026

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Big data analytics in healthcare is a complete solution package offered by key analytic solution providers, such as IBM Corporation, Cognizant, Health Catalyst, Medeanalytics, Inc., McKesson Corporation, and others, to predict, manage, and maintain various analytical platforms in cloud and on-premise deployment. It also provides intuitive analysis on healthcare-related processes that start from pre-hospitalization to post medical cost calculation.

Technological advancements and extensive use of cloud deployment platform have contributed to the adoption of big data analytics in healthcare market in North America. Moreover, increase in the adoption of big data analytics for healthcare-related applications, such as cost-effective medication, insurance planning with respect to population health, and diagnostic approaches in Asia-Pacific, have encouraged vendors to invest in product development in big data analytics in healthcare market.

In 2018, the global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare market size was 11900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 48500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Big Data Analytics in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Cognizant

Health Catalyst

IBM

McKesson

MEDEANALYTICS

Microsoft

Oracle

SAS Institute

Vizient

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals & Clinics

Finance & Insurance Agencies

Research Organization

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Big Data Analytics in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

