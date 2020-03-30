Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Study Landscape and Industry Innovations encountered huge growth by 2026

Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market: Overview

Over a period of time, big data analytics has witnessed a major rise in its application in various industries across the globe. The technology has helped businesses unveil multiple prospects to understand customer’s behavior, preferences, and on-going industry trends. One of the subsets of big data analytics market is big data in the retail market which deals with data collection, storing, and processing in retail sector. It aids in information collection and data analysis the entire value chain. Owing to the values such as customer-centric promotions, better customer retention, reduced customer churn, and increased customer satisfaction the global big data analytics in retail market is experiencing a major boost in recent time.

Additionally, analytics in retail improves businesses providing new ways to acknowledge products and channel preferences, a better understanding of inventory demands in real-time. The technology also provides better ways to serve customers ensuring smooth operations and better profits. These factors have also supported the growth of global big data analytics in retail market over a period of time.

A report by Transparency Market Research explains the progressive dynamics of global big data analytics in retail market. The report offers a detailed analysis of the various facets of the frozen food packaging market. It enlightens the segments such as key developments, major players, notable drivers, and challenging restraints.

Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market: Notable Developments

The global big data analytics in retail market is highly fragmented and has multiple players who are influencing the dynamics of the market. The overall competitive rivalry among existing competitors has raised to new heights. In order to have an edge over their competitors, the global big data analytics in retail market players are focusing on bringing innovative solutions for their customers. For instance:

In May 2019, Oracle joined hands with Gap. Inc. to deploy its integration and merchandising services, Oracle Retail Integration Cloud Services and Oracle Retail Merchandizing Cloud Service respectively. Both of the services are powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This allowed Gap. Inc. to have better operational agility and customer satisfaction.

In Early 2019, SAP SE provided its human capital management (HCM) solutions SAP SuccessFactors and SAP S/4HANA Cloud for enterprise resource planning (ERP) to NPC International, Pizza Hut, and Wendy’s franchisee.

Some of the major players of global big data analytics in retail market are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, and Qlik Technologies Inc.

Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market: Key Drivers

The growth of global big data analytics in retail market is majorly driven by persistent availability of data across the various business for faster and better decision-making. Benefits such as real-time data analysis and increased adoption of ERP solutions for the betterment of management in a retail business is also a prime factor that is influencing the growth of global big data analytics in retail market .

Rising technological advancements will pave the road for various business in the big data analytics in retail market to achieve substantial growth. This will also open doors for many ERP market by making analytics tools more accessible to small and medium organization. This will further help the global big data analytics in retail market to grow at substantial over the period of time.