Body Dryer Market 2019 : Global Industry Trends, Demand, Top Manufacturers, Size, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Body dryer Market by Type and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026,”the body dryer market size was valued at $2,641.5 thousand in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,424.0 thousand by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Body dryers are air blowing electric appliances (similar to hand dryer or hair dryer) used in drying an individual’s complete body after bathing or swimming, thus substituting the use of a towel.

Towels are the most common products used for the application of body drying & wiping. However, use of a single towel by different people may lead to skin issues. Thus, increase in inclination of consumer toward personal health and hygiene is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunity for the development of the global market.

Rise in disposable income, changes in consumer lifestyle, and increase in investments in building smart homes drive the growth of the global market. Moreover, continuous demographic increase and rise in urbanization fuel the growth of the market. However, body dryers are perceived to be luxury products, owing to their high cost, thus hindering the body dryer market growth.

Body dryers are not only limited to sanitation and luxury but are also helpful for disabled & aged people to dry themselves after bathing., thus reducing the risk of mishaps such as slipping & falling. This serves as a major reason for increased adoption of body dryer in hospitals and medical units.

The market for body dryers is witnessing significant growth in the developed regions, and therefore North America dominates the global market, followed by Europe. However, with the growth of the hospitality sector, developing countries are witnessing significant growth in the market.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China and Japan dominate the market. Moreover, toilets in Japan are well-equipped with numerous unconventional features, which are seldom seen outside of the country. The features commonly found are related to hygiene, temperature control, and deodorization. Thus, body dryers have experienced considerable adoption in Japan.

The global body dryer market is segmented based on type, end use, and region. By type, the market has been segmented into wall mounted and on floor. Depending on end use, it is categorized into commercial and residential. Currently, the commercial segment dominates the global body dryer market, however, the body dryers are gaining significant popularity in the residential sector, and thus the residential sector is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Region wise, the body dryer market share is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report focuses on the global body dryer market trends, growth prospects, restraints, and opportunities. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as competitive intensity of competitors, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants, and bargaining power of buyers of the body dryer industry.

Key Findings of the Body dryer Market:

In 2018, the U.S. was the highest contributor to the body dryer market, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

In 2018, the wall mounted segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the body dryer market, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

The residential segment is expected to growth at CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

In 2018, the commercial segment dominated the global market, and is estimated to grow at CAGR of 3.3%.

In 2018, China accounted for a prominent market share, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9%.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the key players such as Avant Innovations, Dolphy India Private Limited, Full Body Dryer LLC, Haystack Dryers, Indiegogo, Inc., Kingkraft, Orchids International, Regal Care Shower Trays Ltd., Tornado Body Dryer, LLC, and Valiryo.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. KEY BENEFITS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power of buyers

3.4. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING 2018

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4: BODY DRYER MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. WALL MOUNTED

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. ON FLOOR

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: BODY DRYER MARKET BY END USE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. RESIDENTIAL

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3. COMMERCIAL

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: BODY DRYER MARKET BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by end use

6.2.4. Market size and forecast by country

6.2.5. U.S. Body Dryer Market

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.2.6. Canada Body Dryer Market

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.2.7. Mexico Body Dryer Market

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by end use

6.3.4. Market size and forecast by country

6.3.5. UK Body Dryer Market

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.3.6. Germany Body Dryer Market

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.3.7. France Body Dryer Market

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.3.8. Rest of Europe Body Dryer Market

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast by type

6.4.3. Market size and forecast by end use

6.4.4. Market size and forecast by country

6.4.5. Japan Body Dryer Market

6.4.5.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.4.5.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.4.6. China Body Dryer Market

6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.4.6.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.4.7. Australia Body Dryer Market

6.4.7.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.4.7.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific Body Dryer Market

6.4.8.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.4.8.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast by type

6.5.3. Market size and forecast by end use

6.5.4. Market size and forecast by country

6.5.5. Latin America Body Dryer Market

6.5.5.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.5.5.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.5.6. Middle East Body Dryer Market

6.5.6.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.5.6.2. Market size and forecast by end use

6.5.7. Africa Body Dryer Market

6.5.7.1. Market size and forecast by type

6.5.7.2. Market size and forecast by end use

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. AVANT INNOVATIONS

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Product portfolio

7.2. DOLPHY INDIA PVT. LTD.

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Product portfolio

7.3. FULL BODY DRYER LLC.

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Product portfolio

7.4. HAYSTACK DRYERS

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Product portfolio

7.5. INDIEGOGO, INC.

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Product portfolio

7.6. KINGKRAFT LTD.

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Product portfolio

7.7. ORCHIDS TISSUE PAPER PRODUCTS

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Product portfolio

7.8. REGAL CARE SHOWER TRAYS LTD.

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Company snapshot

7.8.3. Product portfolio

7.9. TORNADO BODY DRYER, LLC.

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Company snapshot

7.9.3. Product portfolio

7.10. VALIRYO

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Company snapshot

7.10.3. Product portfolio

