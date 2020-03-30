Bra Market – Analyzing Growth by focusing on Top Key Operating Vendors

Global Bra Market – Snapshot

The bra market has grown significantly since the time of its evolution. Bra is innerwear designed to support women’s breasts. The bra market has shown significant rise in recent years since it is considered an essential necessity to every women. The bra market is fragmented, due to strong presence of several players.

The competition is expected to intensify in the coming years due to entry of several local players. However, international players such as Fruit of the Loom, Jockey International, Inc., Wacoal, Group Chantelle, and The Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation are expected to cater to the masses by appealing to their needs at affordable pricing. Strong marketing and promotion activities are also anticipated to accelerate the bra market across the world.

Rising number of working women has resulted in rise in demand for different types of padded bras. Younger women are getting increasingly sophisticated with increased purchasing power and are able to differentiate various brand attributes. Furthermore, women are changing their attitude toward innerwear and take time to choose and make a purchase. Outer wear of women has undergone dramatic change, and hence women prefer selecting inner wear, especially bra, that can match their attire. Bra purchase depends on the occasion.

For instance, there is special sportswear bra for gymnasium purpose. This changing attitude of women toward innerwear isdriving the bra market. However, the cost of production of bra is very high. The high cost is due to the rise in price of raw materials required for production.This factor is majorly hindering the growth of the market and the impact of the same is likely to be medium throughout the forecast period.

The global bra market is segmented on the basis ofproduct type and geography. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into padded bra and non-padded bra. Padded bra and non-padded bra segment is further sub segmented into sports bra, nursing bra, convertible/multi-way bra, adhesive/stick-on bra, and others. As compared to non-padded bra, padded bra provides good support. Apart from having sponge-pads, a padded bra usually has an under-wire as well. This provides support to the breasts from sagging. These features of padded bra increases the number of production units for padded bra across the world.

Moreover, growing emphasis on comfort and performance during sports activities has resulted in more athletes and sports enthusiasts choosing to purchase functional sports intimate wear, such as padded sports bra. These will continue encouraging bra manufacturers to increase their production capacity during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising number of premium brands and strong product innovation among manufacturers. Moreover, easy availability of raw material such as natural & synthetic fabric, button, elastic, straps, equipment & machinery, and others is expected to drive the production of bra in this region.

Many international brands are planning to open or set up manufacturing facility in unexplored markets to increase bra production in the near future. North America is estimated to contribute major share tothe overall bra market. Women in North America are experimenting with latest trends. Thus, changing attitude of women toward innerwear isdriving the bra market in North America.

The bra market consists of a large number of public and private players. The industry players focus on developing new products to satisfy the changing consumer preferences. Product innovation, technological advancements, and acquisitions are the key competitive strategies adopted by the top players in the bra market. L Brands Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., the Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Fruit of the Loom), Wacoal, Jockey International, Inc., group Chantelle, Triumph International, and Wolf Lingerie Limited are the key companies profiled in the research report. The report also offers competitive landscape of the key players in the bra market.