Cabless Truck Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Cabless trucks do not have a driver’s cabin. These trucks are completely autonomous trucks and can be attached to any kind of trailers. Trucks are a prominent and reliable mode of transport for freight and commodities. Adoption of autonomous vehicles is expected to lead to significant reduction in expenditure over labor, significant decline in delivery time, and notable increase in vehicle performance and efficiency. Cabless trucks have reduced weight and smaller size, which makes them suitable for comparatively small spaces

Shortage of freight drivers is primarily driving the global cabless truck market. Unavailability of freight truck drivers is fuelling the demand for autonomous trucks. Cabless trucks are much smaller in size than regular trucks and hence, they require less area for turning and weigh much less, which leads to increased performance and efficiency. Consequently, they can be utilized for several applications. Therefore, demand for cabless trucks is anticipated to rise in the near future.

Cost of the cabless truck coupled with consumer distrust in autonomous vehicles is primarily restraining the global cabless truck market. Autonomous trucks are being tested across the world in order to make them operable within cities and crowded areas. Recent accidents with autonomous vehicles have tilted consumer preference toward manually-operated vehicles, which in turn is restraining the global cabless truck market.

The global cabless truck market can be segmented based on drive type, type, power source, and region. In terms of drive type, the global cabless truck market can be segregated into two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. Trucks that are utilized for on-road and off-road applications, utilize four-wheel drive, in this case, all wheels of the truck are powered. Four-wheel drive mode allows the truck to operate on diverse terrains, such as hills, muddy surface, and sand. Two-wheel drive cabless trucks are preferred for light and medium duty on-road applications.

Based on type, the global cabless truck market can be classified into truck with trailer and truck without trailer. Cabless trucks without trailer can be attached to any kind of trailer. These trucks are employed for several applications including transportation of oil & gas, goods, commodities, and towing of vehicles. Based on power source, the global cabless truck market can be bifurcated into fuel powered trucks and electric trucks. Electric vehicles are trending in the global automotive industry, and hence, cabless truck manufacturers are focused on manufacturing electric cabless trucks. Stringent emission norms, government incentives, and raised awareness about pollution and its impact, are prompting consumers to prefer electric vehicles, which in turn is fueling the demand for electric cabless trucks.

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a report brochure here

In terms of region, the global cabless truck market can be segmented into five prominent regions. Demand for autonomous vehicles is rising in North America and Europe. Increased freight transportation, rise in import and export, increase in industrialization, and well-developed road hub-spoke architecture are fueling the demand for transportation by trucks across North America and Europe, which in turn is fueling the cabless truck market.

Key players operating in the global cabless truck market include AB Volvo, Komatsu Ltd., and Einride. AB Volvo launched its first cabless truck, Vera, which can be attached to any type of trailer. Komatsu Ltd. launched its cabless truck with trailer, a four-wheel drive truck having 2014 kW power output, 64 Km/hour maximum speed, and weight of 416 tones. The cabless truck by Komatsu has a turning radius of 15.9 meters. Einride, a Sweden-based startup, launched its completely electric cabless trucks, named T-pod and T-Log. Unavailability of freight truck driver is fueling the demand for cabless trucks, which in turn is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to key global truck manufacturers.