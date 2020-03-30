Carbon Steel Rods Market 2019-2025 Growing with Major Eminent Key Players – Aashish Steel, Celsa Group, Yieh Corp
By definition, carbon steel refers to steel that contains carbon content up to 2.1%, in terms of weight. Specifically, carbon steel is not used in reference to stainless steel, but includes other alloys of steel.
Carbon steel is manufactured using specific heating and rolling processes. This results to create superior quality carbon steel, which is suited for secondary fabrication processes involving welding and machining.
Technically, rise in carbon content of steel boosts its strength and hardness via heat treatment. Higher carbon content of steel lowers melting point too. Featuring this, carbon steel is suitable to mold into various shapes and sizes.
Carbon steel rods is one. Extensive applications of steel rods, in the manufacture of larger industrial components is key to the growth of carbon steel rods market.
Carbon steel rod are available in round, square, flat, and hexagon bars in the hot rolled or cold drawn condition. While hot rolled and cold drawn bars have the same general shape, they are very different in their dimensional characteristics.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
O’Neal Steel
Ganpat Industrial Corporation
Aashish Steel
Celsa Group
voestalpine AG
KOBE STEEL
Yieh Corp
United Bright Bar Ltd
Sliver Dragon
Feng Yi Steel
Carbon Steel Rods Breakdown Data by Type
Low Carbon Steel
High Carbon Steel
Carbon Steel Rods Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive
Construction
Tool
Other
Carbon Steel Rods Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Carbon Steel Rods Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea…
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Carbon Steel Rods capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Carbon Steel Rods manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
