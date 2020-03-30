Cardamom Oleoresin Market Size, Share and Forecast – Detailed Research Study 2017-2025

Cardamom oleoresin is a flavor extract obtained from the seeds of cardamom fruit, just before its ripening stage. The oleoresin is obtained through extraction with the help of a solvent. Cardamom oleoresin is a yellow colored liquid having a sweet & spicy fragrance. It is primarily used in food preparations as a food condiment, or as a spice which is added to enhance the flavor of a dish. It is also known to have medicinal properties and is listed in the British Herbal Pharmacopoeia, as a ‘specific’ for dyspepsia and flatulence.

Cardamom has been used as a food condiment since the ancient times and was used by the Egyptians in perfumes and incense sticks, and to whiten their teeth by chewing it. The Romans used it for stomach problems and the Arabs, to flavor their coffee. Cardamom is used as a key ingredient in Asian foods.

Due to these properties, the cardamom oleoresin is used as a fragrance component in the preparations of a variety of sweeteners and food dishes. It is used as a flavor ingredient in spice and curry products. It is used in the treatments of cramp, anorexia, dyspepsia, vomiting, indigestion, and heartburn. Cardamom oleoresins are also used as laxative preparations and carminatives.

Cardamom Oleoresin Market: Segmentation

Cardamom Oleoresin Market can be segmented on the basis of nature and application.

The global Cardamom Oleoresin market can be segmented on the basis of nature into organic and conventional. The organic segment is expected to expand with a significant rate as demand for organic products among the consumers is increasing.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/11406

On the basis of application, the global Cardamom Oleoresin market can be segmented into food & beverages, personal care & perfumery, and pharmaceuticals. In the food & beverage segment, the Cardamom Oleoresin is used as a fragrance component and a flavoring agent in many curry and spice products and for beverages such as coffee and tea. Due to its warming fragrance, cardamom oleoresin is used as a fragrance agent into personal care products and oil based perfumes, with uses in toiletries, cosmetics. The Cardamom oleoresin has many pharmaceutical applications in the treatment of digestive disorders, dyspepsia, nausea, heartburn, etc. It is also used as a fragrance and flavoring agent of medicines, liquors, massage oils and others.

Cardamom Oleoresin Market: Drivers and Trends

On the backdrop of rising consumer awareness about the use of natural/ herbal products, the global Cardamom Oleoresin market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate. The primary driver which is promoting the Cardamom Oleoresin market is that it is a natural and effective flavor enhancer, which is efficient and preferable for use, than its equivalent spice available in the market. Its warming fragrance and its natural properties for the treatment of heartburn, digestive system, cough, dyspepsia, etc. collectively adds to its market drivers, in turn resulting in natural fragrance and medicine. The Cardamom Oleoresin market is also seen to be flourishing on the backdrop of certain other uses in laxative, carminative and stomachic preparations, making it a good diuretic, stimulant, anti- spasmodic and anti- septic.

The restraints of the Cardamom Oleoresin market include the possible allergic reactions to cardamom. Cardamom oleoresin can cause irritation when exposed to sensitive skin or eyes.

Cardamom Oleoresin Market: Regional Outlook

According to the use and consumption pattern, Europe is the largest consumer of the Cardamom Oleoresin market followed by North America and Asia Pacific. India is the major producer of the Cardamom oleoresin and accounts for more than half of global cardamom oleoresin production, with competition from China, Sri Lanka, and the U.S. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America markets is expected to show a significant growth in the future. The same is anticipated to increase by 2025.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/11406

Population around the globe is getting aware about the health benefits of natural and herbal ingredients and colors over synthetic colors and ingredients. Consumers around the globe are preferring natural ingredient products over conventional synthetic products.

Cardamom Oleoresin Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent manufacturers of Cardamom Oleoresin globally are Lionel Hitchen USA, Ltd., Venkatramna Industries, Plant Lipids (P) Limited, Rafbrix Private Limited, A. G. Industries, Synthite Industries Ltd., Kancor Ingredients Limited, Botanic Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Universal Oleoresins, Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd., IndoVedic Nutrients Pvt. Ltd, and AOS Products Private Limited.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/food-and-beverages/11406/cardamom-oleoresin-global-industry-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.