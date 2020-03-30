Chordoma Disease Market Size, Share 2017 Growth, Merger, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Key Players, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2023

Market Overview:

Chordoma is a rare, slow-growing type of bone cancer. The increasing awareness programs about cancers led by WHO and UNICEF and the rising healthcare investment in the emerging markets are anticipated to exhibit more opportunities for the growth of the chordoma disease market.

Regionally, the Americas chordoma disease market is segmented into two major regions, namely, North America and South America.

The Americas region holds the largest share of the global chordoma disease market owing to the increasing demand for targeted therapies and growing health concerns. As per an estimate by the American Cancer Society, about 3,300 new cases of bone cancer were diagnosed in 2016 with a death toll of about1490. Thus, the high prevalence of chondroid chordomas is the major hurdle in the market growth.

The global chordoma disease market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of diagnosis, the global chordoma disease market is segmented into biopsy, imaging, blood tests, and others. The imaging segment is further divided into x-ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT) scan, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanning, and bone scan.

On the basis of treatment, the global chordoma disease market is segmented into chemotherapy, radiation therapy, cryosurgery, surgical treatments, radiosurgery, targeted therapy, and others. The surgery segment is further classified into radical resections, sacral chordoma, spinal chordoma, skull base chordoma, and others. The chemotherapy segment is classified into methotrexate, doxorubicin, and others. Furthermore, the targeted therapy segment is divided into bevacizumab, erlotinib, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global chordoma disease market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, cancer care centers, and others.

Some of the key players in the global chordoma disease market are AstraZeneca plc (U.K.), Amgen, Inc. (U.S.), Actavis plc (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company (U.S.), Celgene Corporation (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Debiopharm Group (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. (U.S.), ProCure Treatment Centers, Inc. (U.S.), Varian Medical Systems, Inc.(U.S.), Amura Holdings Ltd. (U.S.), Catena pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Celldex therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG (Germany), Infinity Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Medivir AB (Sweden), Merrion Pharmaceuticals Plc. (U.S.), and others.

