Cloud-based ERP Software Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2023

Enterprise resource planning or ERP is a business process management software designed to enable organizations use integrated application systems and thus manage their core business as well as take benefits from the automation of back office functions such as human resource. An ERP software combines all processes encompassed within a particular operation. These processes could be product development, planning, manufacturing, sales, and marketing. The technology therefore enables a business to function smoothly and automate its core operations.

Besides providing a holistic overview of the global cloud-based ERP software market, the report covers aspects such as investment feasibility and gauges the effect of Porter’s five forces on the overall market. It presents a complete study of the prevalent scenario, and provides refined outlook for future. The report also covers various micro- and macro-economic factors, essential for the market players to consider in order to have a smooth run in the industry.

Global Cloud-based ERP Software Market: Trends and Opportunities

The deployment of cloud-based ERP software has picked up pace in the last few years. As the technology allows workforce to access the information required for critical business decisions at any time and from anywhere, experts predict that tremendous growth is on cards. The technology also helps maintaining data-transparency on real-time basis within an organization, which fuels its deployment across industries further.

Cloud-based ERPs also help in reducing operational cost in IT enterprises, which is a chief driver of the market. Spurred by these benefits, the adoption of cloud-based ERP solutions is forecast to increase at a robust pace. The financial benefits it provides would further bolster its uptake worldwide. With ERP vendors now developing cloud-based solutions that will be accessible via mobile platforms such as smartphones and tablets, delivering solutions from the third-party vendor’s platform have become even easier. This will further aid the market’s growth in the coming years.

Global Cloud-based ERP Software Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, North America has been the highest contributor to the ERP software market and thus reports strong potential for the cloud-based ERP software market as well. The region has been one of the earliest adopters of cloud-based ERP software and is exhibiting considerable technological advancements, which has created an environment conducive to the growth of the North America cloud-based ERP software market. Furthermore, with an increasing number of enterprises across the region opting for cloud-based ERP software, North America is forecast to remain a lucrative market through the course of the forecast period.

Besides this, Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to show speedy growth in the cloud-based ERP software market. The booming manufacturing industry and the mounting number of enterprises will boost the market in these regions. The cloud-based ERP software market will also gain from government support to deploying advanced IT infrastructure particularly across the emerging nations of Asia Pacific.

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a report brochure here

Global Cloud-based ERP Software Market: Vendor Landscape

The cloud-based ERP market is currently witnessing fierce competition among the leading players. In order to gain traction a majority of the companies operating in the market are offering highly customized ERP solutions to cater to the specific consumer needs. Currently, companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Plex Systems, Epicor Software Company, and Daffodil Software Ltd.

Using SWOT analysis, the report also gauges the strengths and weaknesses of the key companies. The analysis also helps identifying threats and opportunities that the market players could witness in the forthcoming years.