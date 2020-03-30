Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder Market – Global Industry Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2025
Cobalt chromium alloy powder finds use in industrial processes such as additive manufacturing, metal injection molding, plasma and thermal spray, and brazing. Such use of cobalt chromium alloy is attributed to its high specific strength.
However, cobalt chromium alloy received due attention after finding use in biomedical applications. With continued success outcomes for biomedical use, cobalt chrome now finds use in the manufacture of artificial joints.
Cobalt chromium alloy in powder form is easy to use for various applications. This makes it preferred over solid forms of cobalt chromium alloy.
Synthesis of cobalt chrome alloy powder involves specifications. For synthesis of ASTM F75, an alloy of cobalt chromium molybdenum, in an inert argon atmosphere, molten metals ejected through a small nozzle. During the process, molten metals are immediately cooled to produce fine cobalt chrome powder.
Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder is a metal alloy powder that has outstanding strength, as well as wear and corrosion resistance. Because of these features and its biocompatibility, Cobalt-chrome is often used for making dental/orthopedic implants.
Global Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder.
This report researches the worldwide Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Arcam
CarTech
VDM Metals
Kulzer
EOS
SLM
Dentaurum
3DMT
AMC Powders
ACME
Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder Breakdown Data by Type
CoCrMo Alloy Powder
CoNiCrMo Alloy Powder
CoCrWNi Alloy Powder
Others
Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder Breakdown Data by Application
Dental Implants
Medical Implants
Gas Turbines
Others
Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
