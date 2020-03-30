Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder Market – Global Industry Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2025

Cobalt chromium alloy powder finds use in industrial processes such as additive manufacturing, metal injection molding, plasma and thermal spray, and brazing. Such use of cobalt chromium alloy is attributed to its high specific strength.

However, cobalt chromium alloy received due attention after finding use in biomedical applications. With continued success outcomes for biomedical use, cobalt chrome now finds use in the manufacture of artificial joints.

Cobalt chromium alloy in powder form is easy to use for various applications. This makes it preferred over solid forms of cobalt chromium alloy.

Synthesis of cobalt chrome alloy powder involves specifications. For synthesis of ASTM F75, an alloy of cobalt chromium molybdenum, in an inert argon atmosphere, molten metals ejected through a small nozzle. During the process, molten metals are immediately cooled to produce fine cobalt chrome powder.

Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder is a metal alloy powder that has outstanding strength, as well as wear and corrosion resistance. Because of these features and its biocompatibility, Cobalt-chrome is often used for making dental/orthopedic implants.

Global Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder.

This report researches the worldwide Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Arcam

CarTech

VDM Metals

Kulzer

EOS

SLM

Dentaurum

3DMT

AMC Powders

ACME

Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder Breakdown Data by Type

CoCrMo Alloy Powder

CoNiCrMo Alloy Powder

CoCrWNi Alloy Powder

Others

Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder Breakdown Data by Application

Dental Implants

Medical Implants

Gas Turbines

Others

Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cobalt Chrome Alloy Powder Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

