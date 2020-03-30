Cobalt Chromium Molybdenum Alloy Market Trends and Emerging Progress Challenges 2019-2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Cobalt Chromium Molybdenum Alloy Market Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2025 – Arcam, CarTech, VDM Metals, Kulzer”.

Firstly, cobalt chromium molybdenum alloy makes an ideal material for surgical implants. It’s mainly because of its excellent wear resistance and biocompatibility.

Among a number of surgical implants, cobalt chromium molybdenum alloys are widely used for orthopedic implants. The alloy displays much higher tolerance, than cobalt or nickel in the human body. This makes for less toxicity.

Cobalt chromium molybdenum alloys feature exceptional strength, which makes it extremely difficult to break, deform, or even scratch the alloy. Cobalt chromium molybdenum alloy features aesthetic characteristics too. Owing to its appealing white color and shine, cobalt chromium molybdenum alloy is now considered look alike of precious metals such as platinum or white gold. Featuring this, the alloy is now popular for jewelry, especially wedding bands.

Collectively, cobalt chromium molybdenum alloy witness large applications, thereby fuelling cobalt chromium molybdenum alloy market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Arcam

CarTech

VDM Metals

Kulzer

EOS

SLM

Dentaurum

3DMT

AMC Powders

ACME

Cobalt Chromium Molybdenum Alloy Breakdown Data by Type

CoCrMo Alloy Powder

CoNiCrMo Alloy Powder

Others

Cobalt Chromium Molybdenum Alloy Breakdown Data by Application

Dental Implants

Medical Implants

Gas Turbines

Others

Cobalt Chromium Molybdenum Alloy Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cobalt Chromium Molybdenum Alloy Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia…

