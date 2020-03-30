Colorectal Colon Cancer Therapeutics Market To Evolve In Near Future 2025 According To New Research Report

Colorectal cancer, commonly known as colon cancer, rectal cancer, or bowel cancer, is the development of cancerous cells in the colon or rectum, which are the parts of large intestine. These cells are usually malignant in function and have the ability to spread to other organs of the body. The commonly observed symptoms of colorectal cancer are blood in stools, change in the bowel movement, weight loss, and tiredness. Colorectal cancer originates from the epithelial cells, which form the inner lining of colon or rectal of the gastrointestinal tract.

Development of cancer occurs due to mutation of APC gene. Sampling of the colon suspicious area during colonoscopy and sigmoidoscopy is used for diagnosis of colorectal cancer. Factors causing colorectal cancer are changing lifestyle, diet rich in red meat and fat, alcohol consumption, smoking, obesity, less intake of water, and lack of physical activity. Genetic predisposition is a lesser known cause for colorectal cancer. Management of colorectal cancer depends upon the stage at which it is detected. If detected in early stage, surgery proves curative and if in late stage, chemotherapy is also necessary along with surgery. Treatment of colorectal cancer depends upon the stage of the cancer. In stage 0, the cancer cells are limited to lining of the colon. Stage I cancer cells grow up to colon wall. Stage II cancer grows through the wall of the colon and spreads into the tissues. Stage III cancer cells spread to nearby lymph nodes and at stage IV cancer spreads to the nearby tissues and organs.

The growing awareness about the disease, early detection and treatment as enhanced the growth of colorectal cancer therapies. Moreover, government initiatives to eradicate cancer and free or low cost treatment at government hospitals have made treatment options accessible to people. However, factors such as lack awareness about cancer, no early detection and cultural difference are few restraints seen in the growth of colorectal colon cancer therapeutics market.

The global colorectal colon cancer therapeutics market can be segmented based on route of administration of chemotherapy drug, classification of chemotherapeutic drug, and end-user. In terms of route of administration of chemotherapy drug, the market can be classified into systemic chemotherapy (drug is injected into vein or taken orally), regional chemotherapy (drug injected in artery directly leads to the part of the tumor), and hepatic artery infusion chemotherapy (drug is directly given into hepatic artery and used in cases where the cancer has spread). Based on classification of chemotherapeutic drug, the global colorectal colon cancer therapeutics can be segmented into 5-fluorouracil, capecitabine, irinotecan, oxaliplatin, trifluridine, and tipiracil. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, day care centers, government institutions and research laboratories.

In terms of region, the global colorectal colon cancer therapeutics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global colorectal colon cancer therapeutics market, as the number of cases with colorectal cancer are increasing in the region. The colorectal colon cancer therapeutics market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. The market in China and India is expected to expand at a high growth rate due to increase in population and the presence of number of factors favoring for the development of colorectal cancer. In Latin America, increase in the number of cases with colorectal cancers is due to lack of early diagnosis and prevention initiatives, hence Latin America also is a potential market for the growth of colorectal colon cancer therapeutics market. Prevalence of colorectal cancer is higher among patients aged below 40 years in Middle East & Africa. The market in the region is expected to witness moderate growth in the next few years.

Top players in the global colorectal colon cancer therapeutics market include Bayer Healthcare, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eli Lilly and Company, and Taiho Pharmaceuticals.

