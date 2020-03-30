Commercial Fryer Market | Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trends 2018 – 2026

Commercial fryer is a kitchen appliance designed for frying large quantities of foods at one time, giving an efficient and cost-effective choice for high-volume restaurants. These appliances are used in commercial kitchens. It is available in two modes of operation: automated and semi-automated, through supply of heat in infrared and convection methods.

The appliance has multiple benefits such as quick frying, ease of cleaning, consumption of low fuel, and ability to fry various food products in bulk quantity. Fried foods such as French fries, fried chicken, fish, fried ice cream, mozzarella sticks, and deep fried spaghetti among others are generally fried. Commercial fryers available with built-in filtration system technology is attracting buyers. Rising preference for fried food is expected to increase the demand for commercial fryers during the forecast period.

The global commercial fryer market is categorized based on product type, fuel type, installation, end-user, and distribution channel. Commercial fryers are majorly used in commercial kitchens, and light portable commercial fryer appliances are used in households. The commercial fryer market based on product type is segregated into open pot fryer, tube fryer, and flat bottom fryer.

Based on fuel source, the market is classified into electric fryer and gas fryer. In terms of installation, commercial fryers are segregated into countertop fryer and floor standing fryer. The commercial fryer market based on end-user is segregated into quick service restaurants, hotels, cafeteria, food trucks, food caterers, clubs, railway dining, pubs, sports bars, ferry & cruise, institutional canteens, hospitals, and full-service restaurants. Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline channel.

In terms of region, the global commercial fryer market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Presence of large restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs) intends to opt commercial fryer for fried food in North America owing to high demand for consumption of fried foods. Stringent laws to maintain quality of food is highly monitored in North America is emphasizing for usage of reliable kitchen appliances such as commercial fryer to deliver food in lesser time assuring high quality. The availability of diverse fried food products in Europe has enhanced the use of commercial fryers in residences as well as in the commercial kitchen sector.