Compactors Market: An Array of Graphics and Analysis of Major Industry Segments

Some of the key players in the global compactors market are Hamm AG, HJ Industries, Marcel Equipment Limited, Caterpillar Inc., Terra Compactor Wheel, G.G. Compactors Limited, MBW Incorporated, Sakai America, BOMAG GmbH, and Humdinger Equipment Ltd.

Waste is an unavoidable by-product of most human activity and compactors are used to dispose or to make it compact. Compactors are highly efficient, since the amount of energy consumed by a compactor is low. In the current scenario, the major problem is transportation of waste, which can be reduced by compacting or reducing the size of specific waste. A compactor can be used to reduce the volume of waste streams. The waste weight remains the same; hence, there will be no savings from the total amount of waste produced. However, savings will occur because waste volume will be reduced by approximately 60% – 80%.

Economic development and rising living standards in the Asia Pacific region have led to increase in the quantity and complexity of generated waste. Countries in this region need compactors to decrease the volume of waste. India and China which are the top two populated countries produce huge amount of waste. Large amount of waste is processed by municipalities, for which compactors are used. The residential sector generates massive volumes of waste and it entails considerable effort to segregate, compress, and send it back for recycling. Increase in the number of residences will increase the production of waste. Industrial wastage includes paper, packaging materials, waste from food processing, oils, solvents, resins, paints and sludge, glass, ceramics, stones, metals, and plastics.

Industrial diversification and expansion of health-care facilities have added substantial quantities of industrial hazardous waste and biomedical waste into the waste stream with potentially severe environmental and human health consequences. Some of the waste material can go for recycling while others can be sent to landfills. Compactors in the agricultural industry play a crucial role in collecting the hay from farms. Compactors for agricultural purposes are also known as baler, which helps in collection and compressing of hay and also packages it for easy transportation and storage.

There are various advantages of using a compactor which will help in the growth of the compactors market. Compactors reduce the size of the waste material, thus decreasing its volume and it can be easily transported and stored. Compactors help in saving to accommodate more waste to be dumped without taking any extra space. The contraction of volume provides environmental benefits and prevents the emission of toxic gases and chemicals. Proper storage of waste materials helps in reducing the contamination of the environment and protects the soil and water from pollution.

There are some restraints of compactors which can affect the demand for the product. Poor management of recycling sites can lead to unhygienic conditions. Abandoned dumpsters may contain traces of toxins that can seep into underground water sources or pollute the air. Methane gas produced during recycling, if allowed to seep out, can lead to global warming and ozone depletion. These factors are expected to restrain the growth of the compactors market during the forecast period.

The global compactors market can be segmented based on product, type, application, and region. Based on product, the compactors market can be classified into landfill compactors, trash compactors, and others (wheeled, vibratory plate compactors, etc.). Based on type, the compactors market can be classified into stationary and portable. In terms of application, the compactors market can be segmented into municipal, industrial, agricultural, and others (construction, residential etc.). Based on region, the global compactors market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.