Conductive Plastic Boxes Market Revenue, Application, Forecast 2018-2026

Conductive plastic boxes are one of the ideal solutions to prevent damage to devices from ESD. Conductive plastic boxes offer a cost effective solution to packaging and material handling applications of components which are static sensitive. There is high demand for conductive plastic boxes to dissipate static and distribute charges. Conductive plastic boxes can be thought of as one component belonging to a large Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) protection system. Therefore, manufacturers of conductive plastic boxes also focus on custom manufactured conductive inserts to provide complete protection.

To ensure that their conductive plastic boxes protect devices from typical electromagnetic interference, manufacturers emphasize on boxes with high impact strength. High efficiency and durability have led to increasingly use of conductive plastic boxes for military purposes. Apart from that, conductive plastic boxes are also used in for medical equipment, automotive parts, and in the aerospace industry, among others. The outlook for conductive plastic boxes market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

The global conductive plastic boxes market is expected to witness sizeable demand during the next ten years. Conductive plastic boxes are available in a variety of configurations and are mostly used for shipping and storage purposes. One of the most common hurdles in the electronics industry is the movement of static sensitive products such as circuit boards in production plants and from contract manufacturing sites to the OEMs. This is where conductive plastic boxes come in. The conventional way is to pack the boards in a bag, and load them onto corrugated totes. However, with the advent of ESD packaging formats such as conductive plastic boxes, logistics is witnessing a quick shift from traditional ESD protection methods. One of the key drivers for the conductive plastic boxes market is the availability of returnable transport packaging. Although the corrugated totes used in traditional methods have low cost, conductive plastic boxes are helpful in the long run, as they can be reused, unlike corrugated totes. End use industries such as the healthcare ad defense are expected to witness increased investment from developing countries in the next decade. Therefore, most of the growth factors are expected to be contributed from developing countries.

The North America conductive plastic boxes market is expected to spearhead the global market during 2018-2028. This is attributed to the well-established consumer electronics industry in the region, coupled with electronics shipments in the region. The U.S. is expected to account for the lion’s share in the North America conductive plastic boxes market. The Asia Pacific conductive plastic boxes is expected to emerge as a close second, in terms of market value. The China conductive plastic boxes is expected to be at the forefront in the Asia Pacific region.

Booming growth in the electronics market in India and those in the ASEAN region are also likely to be healthy contributors to the growth of the conductive plastic boxes market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The Middle-east conductive plastic boxes market is expected to register a rather sluggish growth till the 2020s. Countries in Africa will significantly contribute to growth of the conductive plastic boxes market in the MEA region post 2020.