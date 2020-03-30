Conductive Rubber Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2022

Summary:

Conductive rubber is a common term referring to any rubberized material that has conductive properties. These rubbers have electrical or thermal or combined conductive properties that help in eliminating overheating, electromagnetic radiation, and/or static discharge. Various types of materials, such as silicone, fluorosilicone, and ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), are being used to prepare conductive rubbers. Conductive rubber is used in many industries such as automotive & transportation, electronics & electronics, industrial machines, and others including construction and food & beverages. The increasing demand for lightweight automobile parts for better fuel efficiency and lower emission is driving the market of conductive rubbers.

The automotive sector is one of the major contributors toward the conductive rubber market. The high growth in economies and the increasing per capita income among consumers in the developing countries are increasing the demand for automobiles. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for conductive rubber in these regions. This trend is expected to continue with the automotive sector leading the market during the forecast period. In emerging economies, such as China, India, and Brazil, industrial and infrastructure markets are growing, which is expected to impact the conductive rubber’s market positively. Further, the use of conductive rubber is increasing in manufacturing rings, seals, gaskets, and coupling materials in packaging, and oil & gas industries, and thu s is expected to expand growth.

By type, thermal conductive rubber has the highest share in the global conductive rubber market due to its availability and comparatively cheaper price. Thermal conductive rubber is widely being used in automotive applications.

Asia Pacific is the largest conductive rubber market due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and large domestic demand from various end-user industries. The growth of automotive industries is further driving the market growth in the region. The anticipated economic stability and growth in Europe is expected to boost its manufacturing sector, helping the growth of the conductive rubber market. North America is expected to remain the key region in the market with major contribution coming from the US. Some of the prominent companies operating in the conductive rubber market are Wacker, Shin Etsu, Momentive, Dow Corning, and Elkem.

Report Scope:

End-users

o Automotive & Transportation

o Electrical & Electronics

o Industrial Machines

o Others

Type

o Thermal Conductive Rubber

o Electrical Conductive Rubber

Geography

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World