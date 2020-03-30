Container Screening Industry Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years

Container screening is a type of cargo scanning which refers to non-destructive methods of identifying and inspecting goods in transportation systems. This container screening method is mostly used for scanning intermodal freight shipping containers. With the use of RFID container seal systems, smart container systems, and radiological container screening systems, the method of screening is rapidly evolving to become more effective and efficient. Moreover, container screening has become an essential part of the cargo security in the supply chain.

Container screening is becoming a mandatory process in various ports across regions. It is an important measurement system which is mainly used for real-time inspection of content and sealed-container discrimination and classification. Some of the advanced technologies used for closed container screening method includes X-ray imaging and gamma radiation detection. This screening method also helps in automatic detection of suspicious anomalies present in the container. Such USPs are driving the global container screening market.

Container screening evaluates the containers thoroughly before shipping. Increasing threat of terrorist using container for delivering weapons, and rising various security screening solutions for preventing terrorism are fueling demand in the global container shipping market. Rapid adoption of advanced technologies for examining containers in order to enhance the accuracy of scanning method is another trend propelling expansion in the global container screening market. Apart from these, continuous focus on regularizing international trade law for security screening, and rising investments in research and development for advancing screening technologies are the major factors fueling growth in the global container screening market.

Container Screening Market: Introduction

Container screening is a becoming a vital process in ports across regions. Container screening system/device is a measurement system used for real-time inspection of sealed-container, and content (liquid/material) classification and discrimination. There are various technologies utilized for closed container screening such as gamma imaging, X-ray imaging and radiation detection. Container screening helps to identify containers with high-risk, pre-screen and evaluate containers before they are shipped, and also it ensures that screening can be done rapidly without slowing down the movement of trade.

Container Screening Market: Market Dynamics:

Rising threat of terrorist using maritime container to deliver a weapon is evolving across all regions, and due to this security screening solutions are continuously growing which significantly contributes to the growth of global Container Screening Market. Adoption of new screening solutions for optimizing screening and examining containers in order to reduce time, and to enhance the accuracy level of the scanning is one of the prominent trend contributes to the growth of global Container Screening Market. Additionally, increasing investment research and development for advancing current screening technologies and continuous focus regularizing international trade law in terms of security screening and reporting accelerates the growth of global Container Screening Market.

However, radiation level safety concerns of scanners, and high replacement and maintenance cost are identified as restraints, likely to deter the progression of global Container Screening Market.

Container Screening Market: Market Segmentation

The global Container Screening Market is segmented on the basis of vertical, type, end-user, and by region.

On the basis of vertical, global Container Screening Market can be segmented into;

Maritime

Aviation

Land Transportation

Defence

Others

On the basis of type, the global Container Screening Market can be segmented into

Mobile Screening System

Fixed Screening System

On the basis of end-user the global Container Screening Market can be segmented into

Government

Private

Container Screening Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global Container Screening market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among all regions, Container Screening Market in North America, followed by Western Europe is anticipated to dominate the market due to continuous focus on strengthening security screening procedures. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing Container Screening Market, due to expanding import and export volumes and increasing focus on optimizing maritime and aviation cargo screening process.

Container Screening Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global Container Screening Market American Science and Engineering, Inc., Sectus Technologies, Astrophysics Inc., HTDS, Decision Sciences, Todd Research Limited, Leidos, Rapiscan Systems, Smiths Detection and NUCTECH COMPANY LIMITED,

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Container Screening Market segments

Container Screening Market dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Container Screening Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Ecosystem analysis

Container Screening Market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & Companies involved technology

Value Chain

Container Screening Market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for Container Screening Market includes

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Nordics Benelux Rest of the Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of APEJ

Japan

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



