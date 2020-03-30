Dashboard Camera Market Stringent Implementation of Laws and Regulations on Road Safety World over Bolstering Demand by 2020

Dashboard cameras are real-time video recording devices usually attached on the windshield of vehicles and integrated with dashboards in the vehicle. These devices are designed to record real-time videos that capture the inward as well as outward sides of vehicles. Dashboard cameras find its applications in private cars, law enforcement vehicles, and rental and other commercial vehicles. These cameras provide continuous video recording, which could be used as evidence in event of an accident or civil or criminal lawsuits. Dashboard cameras are categorized based on technology, type and geography. The demand for dashboard cameras is majorly driven by their numerous advantages, especially their utility in case of accidents, emergency services, and for evidence gathering, among others. Dashboard cameras help insurance companies to expedite claim settlements as these cameras provide lucid evidence of the incidents. Various insurance companies offer discounts on insurance premiums for car owners who equip their vehicles with dashboard cameras. Rising support from insurance companies to install dashboard cameras is another major factor influencing the growth of this market.

The report on the dashboard cameras market provides the current scenario as well as the future market potential of dashboard cameras, globally. The market for the dashboard cameras has been extensively analyzed on the basis of product type, technology and geography. Based on type, this market is also segmented into basic dashboard cameras, advanced dashboard cameras and smart dashboard camera. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) as well as volume (thousand units) for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2012 to 2020, considering 2012 and 2013 as the base years. Based on the technology, dashboard cameras are categorized into single lens (single channel), multi lens (dual channel) and rearview dashboard cameras. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment of the market for the forecast period from 2014 to 2020 and analyzes the contribution of sales channels i.e. OEMs (car manufacturers and retail). This would help dashboard camera manufacturers to select ideal distribution channels according to their requirements. The report also highlights the views of car manufacturers about integrating dashboard cameras with their new cars.

Geographically, the market for dashboard cameras has been segmented into regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the world. The market size and forecast for each region have been provided for the period from 2012 to 2020 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2014 to 2020. The report also includes country level analysis for major markets in Europe (Russia, France, Germany, UK, Norway and Sweden) and Asia Pacific (China, Korea, Japan and Oceania). The dashboard camera market report includes the quantitative analysis in terms of unit shipment (thousand units) as well as revenue (US$ Mn) and forecast for the period 2014 to 2020. The report also highlights attractive market segments in each regional and global market which helps manufacturers and suppliers in their tactical decision making.

The study also includes qualitative analysis of the competitive scenario in these regions. The market overview chapter in the report includes qualitative analysis of the overall market highlighting the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. This report also highlights demand supply trends, product and technology trends, original equipment suppliers and manufacturer trends in the global as well as in regional markets.

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market positioning of leading players in the global dashboard cameras market in 2013 has been analyzed. The report concludes with the profiles of major original equipment suppliers (OESs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the global dashboard cameras industry such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) US LLC, Delphi Automotive Systems Pvt Ltd, Papago Inc., Toyota Motor Corp, Harman International Inc, Garmin International Inc, Qrontech Co., Ltd. (Lukas), Pittasoft Co. Ltd. (BlackVue), DCS Systems Ltd. (RoadHawk UK), and others