DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) Solutions Market Future Prospects and Regional Outlook

A DDI is a vital tool for the organization, as the organization is expanding in terms of merger and acquisition and others, which is expected to arouse the need for better security infrastructure, new IP address and others. So to manage IP address significantly across the network, the enterprises are needing the DDI solution. The solution provides the organization with a tool to efficiently manage the various tasks associated with IP address management and also assist in managing the DNS and DHCP services across the network. The diversified business structure, increasing global presence, requirement of multiple language supports needs the appropriate DDI solution to manage their multiple IP addresses across various locations.

DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market: Drivers and Restraints

The surge in BYOD is positively impacting the demand for mobile devices, which is indirectly driving the need for the number of IP addresses. Therefore, growing the adoption of mobile devices globally coupled with increasing acceptance of the BYOD at the workplace is expected to thrive the demand for DDI solutions during the forecast period.

Also, the mobile devices at workplace enable user to access corporate email and other related data, which will increase the security risk for the organizational data, owing to which the demand for better and efficient DDI solution is projected to increase in forth coming years.

Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market: Market Segmentation

Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market can be divided into seven segments, on the basis of Application, Component, Version, Service, Deployment, Enterprise Size, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of the Application for DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market as:-

The major segments of DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions market on the basis of the Application include:-

Wireless Communication Devices

Mobile Computers

IP Telephony

POS Terminals

Virtual Machines

Segmentation on the basis of the Component for DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market as:-

The major segments of DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions market on the basis of the Component include:-

Hardware

Software

Segmentation on the basis of the Version for DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market as:-

The major segments of DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions market on the basis of the Version include:-

IPv4

IPv6

Segmentation on the basis of the Service for DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market as:-

The major segments of DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions market on the basis of the Service include:-

Managed Service

Integrated Service

Overlay DDI Service

Segmentation on the basis of the Deployment for DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market as:-

The major segments of DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions market on the basis of the Deployment include:-

On-premise

Cloud

Segmentation on the basis of the Enterprise Size for DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market as:-

The major segments of DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions market on the basis of the Enterprise Size include:-

Small and Medium Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market: Competitive Landscape

The major player operating in DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions market includes Men & Mice, Infoblox, BT Diamond, BlueCat Networks, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, EfficientIP, ApplianSys Limited, Incognito Software Systems, Inc.., INVETICO, SolarWinds, Inc., 6connect, Inc., Apteriks, Avi Networks, Inc., BT Group PLC, Cisco Systems Inc., FusionLayer, Crypton Computers Ltd., Nexnet Solutions FZ LLC, TCPWave, Inc., ZOHO Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

In 2016, Nokia; a communications, information technology and consumer electronics company acquired a player in the DDI( DNS-DHCP-IPAM) named Alcatel-Lucent, the objective of the acquisition is to build competitive edge against the other market players and wanted to create the next-generation technology and services for an IP connected world.

Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market: Regional Trend

North America region is dominating the DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions, due to the fast adoption of the advance technology product at workplaces. Therefore, the DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions market is projected to showcase the significant growth rate in the North America region during the forecast period.

Owing to the increase in the mobile devices penetration coupled with the growing in the internet usage in the APAC region is the major reason for the growth of DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) market during the forecast period. Also, with the development in IP usage in the emerging countries, for instance, India and China, is becoming the prior factor, which is projected to drive the APAC market with high CAGR leading during the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market Segments

Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market

Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market

DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market

Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market includes

North America DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market US Canada

Latin America DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market

Middle East and Africa DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM) solutions Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



