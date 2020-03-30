Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market 2019 Healthcare, Clinical Reviews, Survey Reports to 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market 2019 Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2025”.

In dentistry, CAD/CAM is used to manufacture dental restorations such as crowns, crown lays, veneers, inlays & onlays, fixed bridges, dental implant restorations, dentures, orthodontics, and even full-mouth reconstruction.

The use of this in dentistry is on a continuous rise as it ensures sufficient strength of restorations, maintains natural appearance, and increases the accuracy and speed of creating tooth restorations.

The key players covered in this study

3M

Amann Girrbach

Danaher

Dental Wings

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann

Ivoclar Vivadent

PLANMECA

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

ZIRKONZAHN

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY

3Shape

Carestream Dental

SHINING 3D TECH

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Glass Ceramics

Alumina-based Ceramics

Lithium Di-silicate

Zirconia

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Inlays and onlays

Veneers

Crowns and bridges

Fixed partial denture

Implant abutment

Full mouth reconstruction

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

