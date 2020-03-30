Desiccators Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers And Competitive Analysis 2018-2026

Desiccators are laboratory equipment which assures dry, dust-free storage and organization of humidity sensitive products such as valuable reagents and biological samples. Desiccator cabinets can store biological samples at temperatures up to 120°F for use in incubators, freezers, refrigerators, or at room temperature.

Desiccators absorb moisture from air in desiccator units. Desiccants are hygroscopic substances used as drying agents. Desiccator cabinets or canisters are sealed to absorb moisture. Once a moisture-sensitive object is placed inside the desiccator with the desiccant (or drying agent), it remains dry. These canisters or cabinets are sometimes referred to as desiccant dryers or desiccant dehumidifiers. Desiccator cabinets are made of glass & stainless steel or acrylic.

Canisters are made of polypropylene, polycarbonate, and borosilicate. Acrylic desiccator cabinets can also be used in refrigerators for dry storage of moisture-sensitive materials. New generation desiccators are durable, have co-polyester construction blocks and a door seal which provides superior protection from moisture, convenient carrying handles, and digital hygrometer, besides automated continuous desiccant regeneration.

A significant increase in use of desiccators in laboratories, extensive use of desiccators in various industries, increased funding by laboratories to support research and development activities, rise in collaboration between manufacturers and research institutes, technological advancement, and availability of advanced and new generation desiccators with better range of speed and settings are a few factors that are expected to propel the global desiccators market during the forecast period. However, high cost of desiccants and stringent regulatory approval are anticipated to hamper the global desiccators market.

The global desiccators market can be segmented based on products, technology, end- user, and region. On the basis of product, the global desiccator market can be segmented into desiccator and desiccants & accessories. Desiccator can be further bifurcated into canister and cabinets. In terms of technology, the global desiccators market can be subdivided into standard, automatic, gas purge, and vacuum. Automatic desiccators use automatic desiccant regeneration method.

Electric fans and heaters continuously regenerate the desiccant to prevent saturation and to automatically maintain a low humidity environment. Moreover, automatic desiccators have advantages such as precise control of humidity, operates on a set schedule of desiccation followed by a regeneration period. Thus, automatic desiccators are expected to propel the global desiccators market during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global desiccators market can be segmented into academic institutes, research institutes, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to expand significantly in the next few years as the desiccation process is a part of the manufacturing process of various biotechnology- and pharmaceutical-based products available in the market.

Based on region, the global desiccators market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a leading region of the desiccators market, driven by financial, economic, and technological development. Europe is a prominent region for the desiccator market. Most countries in Asia Pacific are emerging economies, with evolving R&D. This is expected to contribute to the growth of the desiccators market in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa offer a limited contribution to the global desiccators market due to underdeveloped research and development infrastructure of countries in this region.

Key players operating in the global desiccators market includes DWK Life Sciences, Boekel Scientific, SP Scienceware – Bel-Art Products – H-B Instrument, Plas-Labs, Inc., Dynalon Labware, Corning Incorporated, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

