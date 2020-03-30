Dimethyl Carbonate Market – Global Industry Key Trends, Competitive Scenario, Current and Future Players 2025

Dimethyl carbonate has been extensively employed in chemical manufacturing as an eco-friendly pharmaceutical intermediate, typically for organic synthesis reactions. It has gained popularity as a green solvent for variety of cleaning products. End-use industries have benefited from the its marked reactivity to various chemicals and metals, apart from an attractive toxicity profile. Numerous manufacturers are flocking to emerging regions of Asia Pacific in order to tap lucrative revenue streams. Prominent manufacturers in the market are eyeing prospects in emerging economies such as China, and are continuously expanding their production capacities. Its versatility and tunable chemical reactivity are vital propositions to its applications, and is fueling the prospects of the market.

Dimethyl carbonate or DMC (CH3OC(O)OCH3) is a non-toxic organic compound, which has versatile properties and exhibits high reactivity to chemicals and metals. It is generally colorless, flammable, and distinguished as a carbonate ester.

DMC is highly popular among various end-users due to its eco-friendly nature and low price. It is also used as a fuel additive and can replace ethanol due to its low toxicity, low vapor pressure, high boiling point, non-hygroscopic, and fully miscible components. DMC is more beneficial in comparison to other methylating reagents such as iodomethane and dimethyl sulfate due to its biodegradability property. Manufacturers are now producing DMC from catalytic oxidative carbonylation of methanol with carbon monoxide and oxygen, which is non-toxic in nature unlike phosgene.

The dimethyl carbonate market is highly concentrated and characterized by the presence of few key players. A large number of small start-ups are trying to enter the market. The technological advances and competitive prices of the products will strengthen the competitive scenario of the market. Companies are trying to survive in the market and grow popular with time through heavy investments in research and developmental activities.

China and Japan are the major contributors to the growth in the DMC market in APAC. The presence of key manufacturers in China makes it the top producer and consumer of DMC in the world. The automotive and electric and electronics segments are flourishing in the region due to the high disposable income of consumers. In addition, the demand for DMC-based polycarbonate will continue to increase in the automotive segment due to its low scratch-resistance.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Akzo Nobel

Merck

UBE INDUSTRIES

HaiKe Chemical Group

TONGLING JINTAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL

Alfa Aesar

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dongying City Longxing

Chaoyang Chemicals

PANAX ETEC

Kishida Chemical

Kowa India

GuangDong JinGuang High-Tech Co.

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology

Dimethyl Carbonate Breakdown Data by Type

<0.002% water

<0.005% water (100mL pkg)

Dimethyl Carbonate Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceutical

Solvent

Polycarbonate

Pesticides

Dimethyl Carbonate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Dimethyl Carbonate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

