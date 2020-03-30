Direct Fed Microbial Market Is Projected to Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2017-2025

Direct Fed Microbial are the probiotics which are used as feed additives in the animal feed. It helps in better feed digestibility, overall cost reduction, higher nutrition intake, etc. due to which the Direct Fed Microbial is expected to keep growing at a healthy rate over next 6-10 years. The fed microbial contain bacterial and yeast microorganisms. The products are mostly available in the powder form but the gel, liquid, and tablets have been made available in the direct fed microbial market. The fed microbial market has grown due to the fed microbial substitution to many feed additives and has shown higher quality in the meat industry. The fed microbial are sold to the consumers as inclusions in the animal feed products. Fed microbial have found encouraging response from the consumers, especially in regions where the use of probiotics is in trend.

Direct Fed Microbial Market: Segmentation

The Direct Fed Microbial Market can be segmented as type, form, and livestock

On the basis of type, the Direct Fed Microbial market can be segmented as-

Bacteria Lactobacillus Others

Yeast

On the basis of form, the Direct Fed Microbial Market can be segmented as-

Powder

Liquid/Gels

Tablets

On the basis of livestock, the Direct Fed Microbial Market can be segmented as-

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Others

Direct Fed Microbial Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The direct fed microbial market has already a strong hold in some parts of the world while it is an emerging market in the developing regions. The direct fed microbial market is a supply side dependent market due to the research and development in the animal feed market. The fed microbial products have shown improvement in the mortality rate of the livestock as well as improved appetite after consumption, which has been an important driver in the growth of the direct fed microbial market. The macroeconomic factors such as the ban on the use of antibiotics in the animal feed and a way to boost the natural immunity of the livestock have been an important factor in the growth of the direct fed microbial market. The storage and the transport of the fed microbial have been a major obstacle in the growth of the direct fed microbial market because the products contain live organisms, they have to be handled with utmost care. These products are meant for the farmers and livestock rearing consumers who have lower income and cannot afford the products which are offered at high costs, which is a major economic hurdle in the growth of the direct fed microbial market. The trend of using probiotics as a health food is growing across the world, so the idea of trying out probiotics in the animal feed is also increasing and boosting the growth of the direct fed microbial market.

Direct Fed Microbial Market: Regional Outlook

In the North America, the direct fed microbial market has reached a stability phase and has a huge acceptance ratio from the consumers. The direct fed microbial market in the North America is expected to experience major growth due to its focus on research and development in this sector. The Eastern and Western European region is likely to experience slow growth due to saturation in the direct fed microbial market. Also, the macroeconomic factor like the ban of antibiotics in the animal feed by the European government has boosted the growth of the direct fed microbial market in Europe. In Latin America, Brazil has seen growth for the probiotics market which is a good indicator for the growth of direct fed microbial market. The Middle East sees a slow growth in the direct fed microbial market due to inter-regional conflicts giving less space for foreign reforms and big investors from the direct fed microbial market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to see major growth in the direct fed microbial market owing to their readiness to accept better quality products and main occupation of the consumers being agriculture and livestock-rearing.

Direct Fed Microbial Market: Key Players

Archer-Daniels Midland Company

I. du Pont de Nemours & Co.

Novus International, Inc.

Chr Hansen

Lallemand Animal Nutrition, Inc.

ProviCo Pty Ltd, Inc.

Bentoli, Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Synbio Tech Inc.

Maxum Foods Pty Ltd

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

