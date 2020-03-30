Discover Where Will Data Center Switches Market Be in Coming Years?

With increasing cloud usage data centers are getting larger and larger storing more data than ever. Enterprises are also adopting centralized data management to ease data access. However this also results in a complex data management structure which requires efficient flow of data across network. This has resulted in the need for network infrastructure that streamlines data distribution at the data center and resultantly across the network including at the end points.

The task of managing connectivity between different networks and between end points is maintained by Data Center Switches. Data Center Switches are used to forward frames out of the ports to the end locations located in the network. Data Center Switches use standards-based protocols to segment traffic using the concept of virtual local area networks. Data Center Switches also prevent network loops using spanning tree protocol.

Data Center Switches Market: Drivers & Challenges

The complexity of networks has been on rise with the increasing dependency of organizations on cloud storage. The number of end nodes connected to a network has also increased steadily. This has resulted in complex networks which can be managed only by using network switches. This will help the market in growing and will also be a major driver for the market for network switches.

Data Center Switches Market: Segmentation,

Segmentation of Data Center Switches, By Type:

Core Switch: Core Switches are the switches deployed at the top tier of the network and are designed for fast data transfer with high throughput. The function of core switches is to move packets and frames from one core switch to another and eventually to the distribution layer.

Distribution Switches Distribution switches are used to connect the core and the access tiers together on the network. Distribution switches are also responsible for moving data from one distribution block to another using the core switch network.

Access Switch Access switches are the only switches that directly interact with the end user devices. The access tier switches typically have the highest port density of all switch types.



Data Center Switches Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players The major players in Data Center Switches market include Cisco Systems Inc, Fortinet, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell, Ruijie Networks Co., Ltd, and Mellanox Technologies.



Regional analysis for Data Center Switches Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

