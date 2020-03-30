Early Toxicity Testing Market Growth 2025 | Agilent Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Evotec AG (Cyprotex), Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., Bruker Corporation, and many more

Early toxicity testing Market by Technique and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the early toxicity testing market accounted for $739 million in 2017 is expected to reach $1,301 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Early toxicity testing is analysis of new molecular entity during development process to obtain data related to the toxic effects of compound on body. Testing is performed to analyze the different type of unwanted effects produced by the compound in the body. These severe adverse drug reactions in the body can be circumvented with the use of early toxicity testing which makes it an important part of preclinical testing. The testing is carried out in different mediums such as in vivo, in vitro, and in silico. These tests are carried out before clinical trials to analyze the drug candidates, which are further tested in clinical studies carried out in humans.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43266

Factors that drive the growth of the market include rise in R&D activities and surge in stringent regulatory authorities concerning public healthcare welfare. Increase in adoption of in vitro model which is the major current early toxicity testing market trend also boosts the growth of the market. However, challenges of preclinical testing hamper the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in preclinical diagnostic equipment provide lucrative opportunities for the early toxicity testing market growth.

On the basis of technique, the in vitro segment is a major revenue contributor in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period due to rise in adoption of this technique across different diagnostic areas. Governments of different countries such as the U.S., the UK, Germany, and others are extensively active toward protection of animals. These countries have banned testing of cosmetic and household products on animals. Therefore, in vitro testing serves as a feasible alternative to in vivo testing, which also fuels the growth of the in vitro market. The in silico segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, owing to rise in its adoption due to advantages offered by the technique such as determination of metabolic pathways of active molecules.

According to end users, the pharmaceutical industry segment accounted for the highest early toxicity testing market share in 2017, and is anticipated to maintain this trend over the forecast period, owing to rise in number of clinical trials for drug development. Cosmetics industry segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to the stringent government regulations monitoring the assessment of chemicals incorporated in cosmetic products.

In 2017, Europe accounted for one-third of the total early toxicity testing market size and is expected to continue this trend owing to higher number of R&D activities, presence of research lab, companies and institutes, and wide availability of technologically advanced preclinical diagnostic instruments. On the other side, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Early Toxicity Testing Market:

Pharmaceutical industry occupied two-thirds share of the market in 2017.

The in silico segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The in vitro segment accounted for half the share of the global early toxicity testing market in 2017.

The cosmetic segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

The major companies profiled in this report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Evotec AG (Cyprotex), Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Enzo Biochem, Inc. (Enzo Clinical Labs, Inc.), and Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Myriad RBM.).

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43266

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning, 2017

3.4. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.5. Government regulations

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Surge in R&D activities in healthcare

3.6.1.2. Rise in adoption of in vitro model

3.6.1.3. Increase in stringency of regulatory authorities concerning public healthcare welfare

3.6.1.4. Surge in adoption of early toxicity testing

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. Limitations of preclinical testing

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Technological advancement in the field of early toxicity testing

3.6.4. Impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: EARLY TOXICITY TESTING MARKET, BY TECHNIQUE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. In Vivo

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. In Vitro

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3.4. In vitro early toxicity testing market, by assay

4.3.4.1. Enzyme toxicity assays

4.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.4.2. Bacterial toxicity assays

4.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.4.3. Cell-based ELISA and western blots

4.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.4.4. Tissue culture assays

4.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.4.5. Receptor binding assays

4.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.4.6. Others

4.3.4.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.5. In vitro early toxicity testing market, by toxicity end-point

4.3.5.1. Dermal toxicity

4.3.5.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.5.2. Systemic toxicity

4.3.5.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.5.3. Carcinogenicity

4.3.5.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.5.4. Ocular toxicity

4.3.5.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.5.5. Skin sensitization and irritation

4.3.5.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.5.6. Genotoxicity

4.3.5.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.5.7. Neurotoxicity

4.3.5.7.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.5.8. Organ toxicity

4.3.5.8.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.5.9. Others

4.3.5.9.1. Market size and forecast

4.4. In silico

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: EUROPE EARLY TOXICITY TESTING MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Pharmaceutical industry

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Food industry

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Chemicals industry

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Cosmetic industry

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: EARLY TOXICITY TESTING MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2.1.1. U.S. early toxicity testing market, by technique type

6.2.2.1.2. U.S. early toxicity testing market, by end user

6.2.2.2. Canada

6.2.2.2.1. Canada early toxicity testing market, by technique type

6.2.2.2.2. Canada early toxicity testing market, by end user

6.2.2.3. Mexico

6.2.2.3.1. Mexico early toxicity testing market, by technique type

6.2.2.3.2. Mexico early toxicity testing market, by end user

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by technique type

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.2.1. Germany

6.3.2.1.1. Germany early toxicity testing market, by technique type

6.3.2.1.2. Germany early toxicity testing market, by end user

6.3.2.2. France

6.3.2.2.1. France early toxicity testing market, by technique type

6.3.2.2.2. France early toxicity testing market, by end user

6.3.2.3. UK

6.3.2.3.1. UK early toxicity testing market, by technique type

6.3.2.3.2. UK early toxicity testing market, by end user

6.3.2.4. Rest of Europe

6.3.2.4.1. Rest of Europe early toxicity testing market, by technique type

6.3.2.4.2. Rest of Europe early toxicity testing market, by end user

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by technique type

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4.2.1. Japan

6.4.2.1.1. Japan early toxicity testing market, by technique type

6.4.2.1.2. Japan early toxicity testing market, by end user

6.4.2.2. China

6.4.2.2.1. China early toxicity testing market, by technique type

6.4.2.2.2. China early toxicity testing market, by end user

6.4.2.3. Australia

6.4.2.3.1. Australia early toxicity testing market, by technique type

6.4.2.3.2. Australia early toxicity testing market, by end user

6.4.2.4. India

6.4.2.4.1. India early toxicity testing market, by technique type

6.4.2.4.2. India early toxicity testing market, by end user

6.4.2.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.2.5.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific early toxicity testing market, by technique type

6.4.2.5.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific early toxicity testing market, by end user

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by technique type

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.5.2.1. Brazil

6.5.2.1.1. Brazil early toxicity testing market, by technique type

6.5.2.1.2. Brazil early toxicity testing market, by end user

6.5.2.2. South Africa

6.5.2.2.1. South Africa early toxicity testing market, by technique type

6.5.2.2.2. South Africa early toxicity testing market, by end user

6.5.2.3. Rest of LAMEA

6.5.2.3.1. xx early toxicity testing market, by technique type

6.5.2.3.2. rest of LAMEA early toxicity testing market, by end user

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by technique type

6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by end user

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product type Portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.2. BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Operating business segments

7.2.4. Product portfolio

7.2.5. Business performance

7.3. BRUKER CORPORATION

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Operating business segments

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.3.5. Business performance

7.4. DANAHER CORPORATION (BECKMAN COULTER, INC.)

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Product type portfolio

7.4.5. Business performance

7.5. EVOTEC AG (CYPROTEX)

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Operating business segments

7.5.4. Product portfolio

7.5.5. Business performance

7.6. ENZO BIOCHEM, INC. (ENZO CLINICAL LABS, INC.)

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Product Portfolio

7.6.5. Business performance

7.7. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE HEALTHCARE)

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Operating business segments

7.7.4. Product portfolio

7.7.5. Business performance

7.8. MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. (MYRIAD RBM.)

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Company snapshot

7.8.3. Product Portfolio

7.8.4. Business performance

7.9. PERKINELMER INC.

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Company snapshot

7.9.3. Operating business segments

7.9.4. Product Portfolio

7.9.5. Business performance

7.10. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Company snapshot

7.10.3. Operating business segments

7.10.4. Product Portfolio

7.10.5. Business performance

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43266

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]