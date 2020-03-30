Economic Impact on Lipid Nutrition Industry: Marketing Strategy, Top Players, Analysis and Forecast To 2025 ll Kerry Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lipid Nutrition Market: Segmentation:

The Lipid Nutrition market can be segmented on the basis of source, type, end-user, and distribution channel.

On the basis of source, the lipid nutrition market is segmented into vegan and non-vegan. The non-vegan source is expected to stay dominate the lipid nutrition market over the forecast period. The vegan source to see growth over the forecast period as a shift in vegan food preference can be seen globally.

On the basis of type, the lipid nutrition can be segmented into omega-3, omega-6, MCT, and LCT. The omega 3 and omega 6 is anticipated to capture a large part of the lipid nutrition market.

On the basis of end-user, the lipid nutrition market can be segmented into food and beverage, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics and animal feed and pet food. Food and beverage and dietary supplement segment is expected to stay strong throughout the forecast period for lipid nutrition market. The animal feed and pet food segment is expected to see growth due to increased humanization of animal feed and pet food products over the globe.

Lipid Nutrition Market: Region-wise Outlook:

North America is anticipated to stay lucrative market for the lipid nutrition as a large consumer base is already present for both fortified food and dietary supplements in the region. Europe to stand second to North America in lipid nutrition market in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to boost the lipid nutrition market as awareness towards health and well-being through supplementary diet and the fortified food is increasing. Middle-East and Africa to also see good demand for lipid nutrition due to the high influx of foreign population and lifestyle.

The presence of substitutive products and less penetration are attributed to causing restraint over the forecast period for the lipid nutrition market.

Lipid Nutrition Market: Key Players:

The key global player for the lipid nutrition market are Stepan Co., Kerry Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nestle S.A., Heartland Consumer Products LLC, NOW Health Group, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and BASF SE.