EDA in Industrial Electronic Market – Global Industry Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2025

Rapid scaling of semiconductor technology has led to the intense need for modular designing of chips in the semiconductor industry. Growing demand for cost-effective and scalable EDA software among industrial electronics manufacturers, notably foundry operators, has kept opportunities increasingly rewarding for market players. Competitive dynamics of the EDA in industrial electronic market favors consolidation of shares through acquisition of small companies. A large part of the revenues has come from sale of EDA software on rental basis, especially among SMEs in emerging markets. The global market will see considerable drive from the growing role of EDA in evaluating an incoming chip design for manufacturing readiness and in streamlining product development lifecycle.

Safety and performance issues in the electronics industry have increased to such a degree that virtual verification of designs has become an inevitable part of chip manufacturing. The verification process involves testing of electrical and electronic components in various temperature and pressure conditions. Therefore, with the help of EDA software several vendors are able to identify design errors, and the simulation process helps them in understanding their ability to withstand harsh environments and so on.

EDA vendors have started to provide software on a rental basis. This encourages the adoption of EDA software among SMEs because of a reduced TCO. In addition, vendors have started to provide cost containment commercial software packages that help reduce software license costs and enhance the efficiency of product development cycles.

ESL tools are used by semiconductor manufacturers to design, test, and verify the final product. This enables them to develop a new product at a lesser cost and time with high precision and accuracy. Also, the emergence of FinFET has helped manufacturers in the modeling and fabrication of devices.

Global EDA in Industrial Electronic market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for EDA in Industrial Electronic.

This report researches the worldwide EDA in Industrial Electronic market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global EDA in Industrial Electronic breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cadence Design

Synopsis

Mentor graphics

Aldec

Agnisys

Ansys

Keysight Technologies

MunEDA

Zuken

EDA in Industrial Electronic Breakdown Data by Type

Semiconductor equipment

Process control equipment

Environment control instrument

Test and measurement system

Automation system

Robotic instrumentation

Others

EDA in Industrial Electronic Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial

Electrical

EDA in Industrial Electronic Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

EDA in Industrial Electronic Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

