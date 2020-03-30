Epidural Anesthesia Sets Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2025

Epidural anesthesia, also known as regional anesthesia or epidurals, is administered through the intravenous route to block pain signals of a particular region of the body. The aim of epidural anesthesia is to impart an analgesic effect, leading to complete absence of sensation in that part of the body. The epidural anesthesia generally blocks pain signals from the lower spine, decreasing the sensation in lower half of the body.

The epidural consists of analgesic medications such as lidocaine and chloroprocaine. They are often combined with the local opioids to decrease the dose of the local anesthesia. Key players operating in the Epidural Anesthesia Sets Market have introduced sets and kits of regional anesthesia, providing a customized range of doses, depending on clinical requirements of the patient. Customized and self-procedure kits of anesthesia contain components required for single-dose or continuous delivery of anesthesia.

Upsurge in the number of surgeries across the globe and preference for epidurals by pregnant women due to their ease of use and reliability are major factors driving the market for epidural anesthesia sets. However, a few side-effects associated with the epidural anesthesia in pregnant women such as prolonged labor pain and maternal exhaustion after delivery are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The global epidural anesthesia sets market can be segmented based on type and end-user. Based on type, the market has been segmented into regular epidural sets and Combined Spinal-Epidural (CSE). The regular epidural sets segment accounted for the maximum market share in terms of value in 2016, which is attributable to rise in the number of surgical procedures and increase in elderly population across the globe.

However, the CSE segment is projected to dominate the global epidural anesthesia sets market during the forecast period, due to availability of well-qualified anesthesiologists that are trained in the delivery of spinal epidurals in developed countries and numerous awareness campaigns being conducted by governments of these countries. Introduction of a wide variety of spinal epidural sets by key players in the market, developed for the delivery of single dose as well as continuous dose of anesthesia is projected to boost the CSE segment between 2017 and 2025.

Based on end-user, the global epidural anesthesia sets market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings. The hospitals segment dominated the epidural anesthesia sets market in 2016, owing to the rising per capita health care expenditure in developing countries and preference by pregnant women for epidural anesthesia during the delivery. The home care settings segment is estimated to expand at the maximum CAGR from 2017 to 2025. This is attributable to the availability of optimized and customized line of epidural trays and sets. Increased number of hospitals across the globe and efficient distribution of epidural sets by key manufacturers led by favorable international trade policies are factors driving the hospitals segment.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global epidural anesthesia sets market are B. Braun Medical Inc., VOGT MEDICAL, Baxter, Hull Anesthesia, Suru International Private Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Halyard Health, Inc., and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.