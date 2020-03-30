Espresso Coffee Market 2019 Executive Summary & Core Findings

Espresso, a type of coffee shot that originated from Italy is made by forcing pressurized hot water through finely grounded coffee beans. It is considered the purest and strongest form of coffee and is more popular in Western countries of the world. Espresso is often consumed in the form of a small coffee shot or sometimes also preferred with a combination of milk, cream, chocolate etc.

Espresso is made from coffee beans, similar to regular coffee; however, the coffee beans of espresso are ground very fine, compared to regular or drip coffee. The process of making an espresso is faster due to the mechanical procedures used and contains less caffeine than drip coffee, and has a bitter taste (one cup coffee compared with one espresso shot).

Despite less caffeine content, espressos show a high impact of caffeine due to its consumption method. A cup of coffee is consumed over a certain period, whereas a shot of espresso is gulped at one time, thereby increasing the impact of caffeine. Espresso coffee is generally consumed at restaurants, coffee shops, malls etc. as it is mostly a machine made drink. It is difficult to make this drink without espresso machines and hence is not commonly made at homes.

The espresso coffee market is growing at a significant rate and the foremost reason for the growth is the changing culture of out-of-home coffee drinking. Moreover, the spread of wireless connectivity and the availability of Wi-Fi in coffee shops has contributed to the rise in demand for coffee, especially espresso coffee. To attract a larger audience, coffee makers also blend espresso shots with other beverages such as latte, cappuccino, mocha etc. The overall coffee market has witnessed a rise due to consumer preference for caffeine to curb sleep, hunger, and hangovers. However, consumption of caffeine also has some health hazards.

Some of the common health hazards caused due to excessive caffeine intake include insomnia, nervousness, and upset stomach and it is sometimes also considered to be a product which makes consumers addicted to it. Coffee manufacturers have introduced decaf espresso, with less or no caffeine content. Furthermore, coffee makers also keep in mind the amount of coffee and the content of caffeine as per health standards while preparing the drink.