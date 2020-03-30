Eukaryotic Cell Culture Mediums Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2025

Microbial culturing is a process of cultivation and growth of microorganisms in a specified culture medium under controlled laboratory conditions. It is a key diagnostic method in microbiology used to determine the cause of infectious diseases by culturing the pathogen in a pre-set medium. One of the most important reasons for culturing microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi in vitro is for diagnosis of infectious diseases. Bacteria need to be cultured in order to obtain antigens from development of serological assays or vaccines. Microorganisms are required to have effective metabolism along with high productivity to achieve an economical production process.

Microorganisms are categorized into two types viz. prokaryotes and eukaryotes. Prokaryotes are organisms that lack membrane-bound nucleus and other cell organelles. These are single-cell bacteria. Eukaryotes are organisms with membrane-bound nucleus and other cell organelles. Eukaryotes can be unicellular or multicellular organisms such as fungi, plants, and animals. Culture mediums used for cultivating eukaryotic organisms are referred to as eukaryotic microbiological culture mediums.

Eukaryotic cell culture mediums comprise yeast culture mediums and certain other culture mediums such as algae (eukaryotic) culture mediums. Presently, yeast culture mediums that are primarily available in liquid and powder forms are specifically formulated and prepared for use in propagating and/or maintaining yeast strains.

A wide range of yeast culture mediums made by a large number of manufacturers and suppliers are available across the globe. Key yeast culture mediums include candida ident agar modified by Sigma-Aldrich and PichiaPink Media, CSM media, YPD broth, and yeast nitrogen base made by Thermo Fisher Scientific. Other eukaryotic culture mediums include algae (certain forms of algae are eukaryotic) culture mediums such as Gibco TAP growth media, which are optimized for Chlamydomonas reinhardtii by Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The eukaryotic cell culture mediums market is anticipated to witness strong growth due to wide range of applications of these media in various fields such as food & veterinary pharmaceutical, and biotechnology. Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases and rise in the demand for antibiotics are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with these media and the entire fermentation process are likely to hamper the eukaryotic cell culture mediums market in the next few years. Moreover, mutations in microorganisms over a period of time and dearth of skilled professionals are major restraints for the market.

The global eukaryotic cell culture mediums market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. Based on type, the culture mediums market has been segregated into liquid medium and solid medium. Currently, different types of media such as DMEM, RPMI-1640, McCoy’s 5A medium, and BG-11 are used for growth and cultivation of different types of eukaryotic cells. Solid media such as YPD agar are used for cultivation of yeast cells. Based on application, the eukaryotic cell culture mediums market has been segmented into growth medium used for cultivation and growth of yeast & mold cells, human cells, and animal cells. Based on end-user, the culture mediums market has been divided into research laboratories, educational institutions, hospitals, pathology labs, and others.

Key players in the global eukaryotic cell culture mediums market include Becton, Dickinson & Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd., Hi-Media Laboratories, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC (Merck Millipore), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.