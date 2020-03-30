Fetal Bovine Serum Market is Anticipated to Grow US$ 1,037 million by 2025

Fetal bovine serum Market by Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”The global fetal bovine serum market was valued at $695 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $ 1,037 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % from 2018 to 2025. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain the same trend throughout the forecast period.

Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is a nutrient growth supplement provided in laboratory and research settings for growth, proliferation, maintenance, and storage of microorganisms and other cell types such as stem cells, mammalian, and other cell lines. FBS is considered more appropriate as compared to the other animal sera available in the market, owing to the presence of additional hormones necessary for cell growth, proliferation, and differentiation of cells. Moreover, the quality of FBS is determined primarily at the blood collection site and the raw serum processing center. Appropriate collection is fundamental in maintaining the natural growth-promoting properties of fetal blood, thus achieving consistent and superior performance of the final FBS products. The growth of fetal bovine serum market size is primarily driven by the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, rising biotech R&D activities in developing economies and increase in the support from government for research activities across the globe. However, significant increase in its price within recent years is anticipated to hamper the fetal bovine serum market growth. Conversely, untapped potential of emerging markets are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities in the near future to the key players operating in the fetal bovine serum market.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43269

Based on fetal bovine serum market trends by application, the cell culture segment accounted for the majority share of the global market in 2017. This is attributed to the fact that fetal bovine serum finds its application in performing various animal cell cultures. It is most widely used supplement for cell cultures.

Depending on end user, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical company segment generated the maximum revenue of in 2017, and is anticipated to exhibit prominent growth, due to significant rise in R&D for the development of drugs, human & animal vaccines and others.

Key Findings of the Fetal bovine serum Market:

Based on end user, research laboratories accounted for nearly one-fifth share of the fetal bovine serum industry in 2017.

The biopharmaceuticals application segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global fetal bovine serum market share in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2018, owing to increase in healthcare investments by manufacturers and surge in R&D expenditure for various biotechnology research purposes. In addition, U.S. is the largest exporter of fetal bovine serum across the globe. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to increase in biotechnology R&D regarding development of biopharmaceuticals & vaccines and increase in the penetration of key market players in this region. Moreover, rise in government initiatives towards improving biotechnology research sector further boosts the market growth in this region.

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players, such as GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich), HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd, Bio-Techne, Biowest, Biological Industries, Atlas Biologicals, Rocky Mountain Biologicals, PAN-Biotech, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Takara Bio, Inc., Cyagen Biosciences, PeproTech, Inc., Avantor Performance Materials, Caisson Laboratories, Inc., Cell Culture Technologies LLC, and Biomol GmbH.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. Key findings

2.2.1. Top impacting factors

2.2.2. Top investment pockets

2.3. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Parent/Peer Market Overview

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Fetal Bovine Serum Industry/Market

3.3.1. Low bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Low threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Low intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate Threat of Substitution

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.4.1. Pricing Analysis of Fetal Bovine Serum, By Region, 2018 & 2025

3.5. Market evolution/ Industry roadmap

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Impact of government regulations on global fetal bovine serum market

3.8. Industry Pain point analysis

3.9. Case Studies

3.9.1. Case Study 01

3.10. Market dynamics

3.10.1. Drivers

3.10.1.1. Rise in R&D Investment

3.10.1.2. High demand of fetal bovine sera

3.10.1.3. Surge in biopharmaceutical production

3.10.2. Restraints

3.10.2.1. High price

3.10.2.2. Increased use of alternatives

3.10.3. Opportunities

3.10.3.1. Untapped potential of the emerging economies

CHAPTER 4: FETAL BOVINE SERUM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.2. Biopharmaceuticals

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Cell Culture

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Human and Animal Vaccine Production

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: FETAL BOVINE SERUM MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.2. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Company

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis by country

5.3. Academic Institute

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis by country

5.4. Research Laboratory

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: FETAL BOVINE SERUM MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.2.4.1. U.S. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.2.4.3. Canada

6.2.4.4. Canada Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.5. Canada Market size and forecast, by end user

6.2.4.6. Mexico Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.7. Mexico Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.3. Europe Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4. Europe Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.4.1. UK Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.2. UK Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4.3. Germany Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.4. Germany Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4.5. France Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.6. France Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4.7. Italy Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.8. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4.9. Spain Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.10. Spain Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4.11. Rest of Europe Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.12. Rest of Europe Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4.4.1. China Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.2. China Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4.3. India Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.4. India Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4.5. Japan Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.6. Japan Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4.7. South Korea Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.8. South Korea Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4.9. Australia Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.10. Australia Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4.11. Rest of Asia-Pacific Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.12. Rest of Asia-Pacific Market size and forecast, by end user

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.5.4.1. Brazil Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4.2. Brazil Market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4.4. Saudi Arabia Market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.4.5. Saudi Arabia Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4.6. Saudi Arabia Market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.4.7. Rest of LAMEA Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4.8. Rest of LAMEA Market size and forecast, by end user

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.1.1. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2018

7.2. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS OF TOP PLAYERS, 2018 (%)

7.3. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

7.4. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

7.5. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES: FETAL BOVINE SERUM MARKET

8.1. BIO-TECHNE (ATLANTA BIOLOGICS)

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. SERA SCANDIA A/S (BIOWEST

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.3. PAN-BIOTECH

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.4. GE HEALTHCARE (A HEALTHCARE DIVISION OF GE COMPANY)

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.5. HIMEDIA LABORATORIES PVT., LTD

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.6. BIOLOGICAL INDUSTRIES

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.7. ATLAS BIOLOGICALS

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.8. Merck KGAA (SIGMA ALDRICH)

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. ROCKY MOUNTAIN BIOLOGICALS (RMBIO)

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.10. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product Portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

8.11. Other Key Player Profile

8.11.1. Key player snapshot

CHAPTER 9: APPENDIX

