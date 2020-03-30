Flat Glass Market Size, Global Demand, Value Share and Key Trend, Comprehensive Analysis and Future Investments by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Today, low cost production in the glass industry means saving energy, using resources more effectively, responding more flexibly to market requirements and binding less capital. This is getting harder as markets are growing closer and competition is getting fierce. However, there are opportunities for new markets in Eastern Europe and Asia for new products such as ultra-thin glass for flat screens, and mobile phones.

Flat glass is extensively used in construction industry replacing conventional bricks, wood and stone. Growth in infrastructural spending for building airports and residential buildings, coupled with strict amendments regarding the use of ecofriendly building materials, will drive industry growth. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of flat glass industry, include increased use of advanced nanotechnology in flat glass, solar control glazing for automotive and building glasses, lightweight glazing glass.

Technological developments in terms of energy harnessing, coupled with superior properties including recyclability and sustainability, is expected to power the market growth. However, the availability of raw material and price volatility may affect the supply demand scenario in the market. Rising R&D investment into the introduction of advanced, specialized and customized products in the market, is expected to lead the market growth in future.

Market Research Analysis:

The growth in the construction and automotive industry is one of the key factors driving the demand for flat glasses worldwide. Demand for flat glasses is most pronounced in building & construction sector, and automotive industry. The demand is concentrated in building & construction sector, which accounts for more than 50% revenue share of the market. Booming automobile manufacturing in the country coupled with rising electronics market were key factors responsible for high demand in the past few years. The global interior design market is dominated by Europe and in the U.S. flat glass is replacing traditional interior materials such as stone and wood in the construction of glass floors, stairs, walkways, and bathrooms. The global market is anticipated to witness immense growth over the forecast period on account of increasing construction spending for infrastructure development in markets such as China, India, Mexico, South Korea, and Singapore. Whereas, countries such as the U.S., China, India, and Australia have initiated the adoption of clean technology. Solar thermal panels are useful in the production of renewable and clean solar electricity. The demand for a clean source of energy will drive the market over the next few years. Furthermore, North America and Europe flat glass markets are relatively mature and are characterized by new product developments and growing preference of laminated products.

Focus on R&D for Automotive Glass

The manufacturers of the automotive glass work hand in hand with the OEMs so as to offer continuous innovation in the design and match the needs of the consumers. The glass manufacturers are making heavy investments into R&D so as to develop technology to reduce the weight of the glass to that of providing new shapes. The glass manufacturers are investing in R&D also to gain a competitive edge in the market while emphasizing on system integration and new functionality that provide better features to the consumers. According to Strategy & 2015 Global Innovation 1000 analysis, Bloomberg data, and Capital IQ data, the total spending in automotive R&D is increased from 2007 to 2015.

The growth of the solar energy industry in this region has fueled the demand for flat glass in the region. India and China focusing on producing electricity through renewable sources and increasing solar energy installations in China, Japan, India, and other emerging countries, will boost the demand for flat glass in future. The growing automotive production will further drive the growth of the flat glass market in automotive industry.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global flat glass market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Flat Glass market by its, product, technology, application and region.

By Product Laminated Tempered Others

By Technology Float Rolled Sheet

By Application Construction & Infrastructure Automotive & Transportation Others

By Region North America Asia Pacific Europe Rest of the World



