Fortified Edible Oils Market: Rising Demand for Micronutrients to Propel Market to garner 3.4% CAGR during 2018 – 2026

Fortified edible oils are the oils which are enriched with additional micronutrients. Fortified edible oils contain an adequate concentration of added fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin A, D, E, and others. Fortified edible oils are the intervention made by government regulations to cope with the complication of undernourishment. As fortified edible oils are enriched with essential micronutrients, they are used to intensify the vitamin levels in the human body. Fortified edible oils are identified as the simple and inexpensive solution to combat micronutrient deficiency.

Among the product type segments of fortified edible oils, the fortified rice bran oil segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of about 4.6%, owing to increased dietary awareness among consumers on lesser cholesterol levels, and increased production of rice husk during the forecast period. However, the soybean oil segment is expected to have the highest market share in the current year 2018.

With the increase in nutritional deficiencies such as vitamin A deficiency (VAD), fortification programs such as fortified edible oils have taken the shape of public health initiatives. As a result, many companies have initiated fortification, which increased the propensity of fortified edible oils. Statistical studies show that, the implementation of vitamin A through fortified edible oils has significantly decreased xerophthalmia and VAD by 74-90%, worldwide.

With increasing disposable income, the living standards of consumers are also changing positively, which is expected to drive the demand for fortified edible oils. Due to rapid urbanization in developing regions, people are adopting healthier lifestyles, and using low-absorb and vitamin fortified edible oils, thus resulting in the increasing demand for fortified edible oils such as fortified sunflower and rice bran oils.

The developed countries of Europe and North America are drawn towards the use of low processed foods, and demand healthy fortified edible oils such as fortified olive oil, which has increased substantially with the widening utilization of olive oil in the preparation of food and salads, as olive oil contains higher vitamin A and other phytonutrients.

The Burundi Bureau of Standards works in close association with DSM and BASF to establish an oil fortification program across the country. DSM and BASF donate the vitamin premixes required for fortified edible oils, whereas, the Burundi Bureau of Standards ensures compliance with national cooking oil standards, so as to speed up the mandatory fortification in the country.