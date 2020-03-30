Geophysical Processing & Imaging Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

Geophysical Processing & Imaging Market: Overview

Geophysical processing and imaging methods are utilized altogether in the oil and gas industry. They help manage the quest for new assets and empower organizations to increase better comprehension of repositories that are as of now underway. These are pivotal undertakings for gathering the present and future vitality needs. The social event of geophysical information is the basic initial move toward a reasonable comprehension of the subsurface. The effect on the matter of resulting processing, perception, and translation steps that eventually decide comprehension of the store depends on the nature of information gathered during the procurement stage. Existing oil and gas fields are slowly exhausting; along these lines, the assignment of finding and recouping new hydrocarbon assets is winding up all the more testing. Organizations are progressively concentrating on more profound repositories underneath complex objective store for investigation of traditional oil and gas stores. In this manner, geophysical processing and imaging are utilized in the investigation phase of the E&P of oil and gas so as to evaluate the accessibility of business oil and gas stores caught in the world’s outside or underneath seas. Other than oil and gas, geophysical processing and imaging is likewise utilized before the initiation of marketed tasks in mining and water investigation enterprises.

Geophysical Processing & Imaging Market: Drivers & Restraints

Geophysical surveys from satellites and aircraft facilitate rapid, low-cost investigations over large frontier areas with no direct impact on the local environment. Therefore, these are especially useful in the early stages of exploration. Data collected through these surveys is analyzed through the usage of geophysical processing & imaging techniques. The oil & gas industry has been focusing on exploring onshore areas owing to the commercial viability of the existing proven onshore oil reserves at a price lower than that of offshore oil reserves. Rise in exploration of shale gas reserves in the U.S. has been a key factor driving investments in geophysical processing & imaging in the country. The oil & gas industry requires seismic services and analytical data from these services. This has benefitted the global demand for geophysical processing & imaging services in the upstream oil & gas exploration. However, decrease in the number of seismic survey contracts is a major factor restraining the geophysical processing & imaging market.

Geophysical Processing & Imaging Market: Key Segments

The global geophysical processing & imaging market can be segmented based on type, end-user industry, and region. In terms of type, the geophysical processing & imaging market can be segregated into resistivity, gravity, ground penetrating radar, electromagnetic, seismic, LIDAR, and others. In terms of end-user industry, the geophysical processing & imaging market can be segmented into oil & gas, mining, water exploration, and others. Resistivity is also known as electrical resistance survey. Under this type of survey, electrical resistance meters are used to detect and map subsurface archaeological features and patterns. Magnetic geophysical surveys measure small, localized variations in the Earth’s magnetic field. Gravity surveys measure the acceleration due to gravity with respect to Earth’s gravity. The average value of Gravity (g) at Earth’s surface is 9.80 ms2. The electromagnetic (EM) method is based on the measurement of the change in mutual impedance between two or more set of electromagnetic coils on or above the Earth’s surface. Ground penetrating radar (GPR) utilizes high frequency radio signals that are transmitted into the ground. The reflected signals return to the receiver and are stored on digital media. Light detection and ranging (LIDAR) is a distance technology. LIDAR systems actively send light energy to the ground from an airplane or helicopter. This pulse hits the ground and returns to the sensor.

Geophysical Processing & Imaging Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, North America, especially the U.S., constitutes major share of the global geophysical processing & imaging market. Demand for and consumption of oil has increased gradually over the last decade. However, the oil & gas industry has been experiencing a major slowdown since 2014. The industry has been expanding at a sluggish pace since then. Middle East and Europe have been major oil exploring and producing regions traditionally. Prices of oil and gas are expected to recover in the near future. This is likely to boost the demand for geophysical processing & imaging in the next few years.

Geophysical Processing & Imaging Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global geophysical processing & imaging market include ION Geophysical Corporation, Schlumberger, EON Geosciences Inc., TGS, and Compagnie Générale de Géophysique (CGG).