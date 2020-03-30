Glass Scientific Apparatus Market -Production Information Analysis with Forecast 2023

Glass scientific apparatus are designed for technical experiments particularly in biology and chemistry laboratories. The test procedures used in a laboratory will determine what types of equipment are required. Certain applications demand use of glass over other materials due to its relative inertness, heat resistance, transparency, and easy customization. Laboratory glassware products are more suitable for harsh chemicals than plastics. Moreover glass offers easy sterilization than most plastics and can be reused. As demand drops, prices have had to go up. And although higher than the price of a compara Thus is preferred though is expensive than the disposable plastic items. Various grades and types of glass used in laboratories posses their own purity, thermal resistance and strength. Sodium borosilicate glass is most commonly used in laboratory under the trade names Pyrex and Kimax and is a highly resistant.

The global glass scientific market can be segmented based on product type, glass type, end-users and geography. Product types include test tubes, funnels, cuvettes, watch glasses, beakers (low form, tall form, flat form, autoclave, electrolytic and others), measuring cylinders, desiccators, bottles (narrow neck, reagent bottles), petri-dishes, microscopic slides, burettes, pipettes (microfluidics, graduated), vials, and flasks (Erlenmeyer flask, Schlenk flask, retort, Florence or boiling flask, Buchner flask, conical flask, volumetric flask and others). Soft soda lime glass, hard borosilicate glass, pure fused quartz glass, ambered colored glass, heavy wall glass and other glass materials are various types of glass used in construction of scientific glassware. Borosilicate glass is most commonly used in reagent bottles due to its ability to withstand thermal stress. Glassware made of pure fused quartz is better able to withstand quick changes in temperature than its counterparts. Geographically, the market has been segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Beaker is usually used as measuring devices or containers for mixing various liquids. Flasks are containers often made of glass and usually designed to carry a liquid. Some of the flask types include flat bottomed flask, conical flask, circle bottomed flask, suck in flask and pear-shaped flask. The Erlenmeyer flask is not only used for holding and measuring liquid samples, but also have applications in mixing, heating and boiling of liquid chemicals. Test tube is generally used to hold the substance in place and allows observation of reactions taking place due to transparency. Measuring cylinder is used to measure the volume of solutions.Pipettes are available in a variety of types and sizes for many different uses. These are calibrated glass tubes used to transfer small quantities of solution (around 50 mL or less) from one vessel to another. Most commonly used pipettes include volumetric and measuring pipettes. Burettes are long, graduated glass tubes comprising a valve for use in measuring accurate volumes of liquid. These are used for titration carried out in analytical experiments.

Some of the major factors that influence the market growth are increase in the research and development activities by private biotech and pharmaceuticals firms, growing investments in clinical and life sciences research. However increase in the preference of plastic over glass may hamper the market growth. Becton Dickinson and Company, Borosil Glass Works Ltd., Bellco Glass, Inc., Corning, Duran, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Research Products LLC and Kimble Chase Life Science are some of the key players in the global glass scientific apparatus market.