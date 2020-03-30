Global Calcium Nitrate Market Dynamics, Competitive Analysis, Production and Forecast till 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Calcium Nitrate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The calcium nitrate market is predicted to display a healthy 4.8% CAGR from 2014 to 2020. At present, the growth of calcium nitrate market is significantly related to the demand of calcium nitrate for agricultural fertilizers. Serving to the advantage of calcium nitrate fertilizers are prevention of acidification of soil, and to be free of heavy metals and chlorides.

This report researches the worldwide Calcium Nitrate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Calcium Nitrate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Calcium nitrate is the colorlessly inorganic compound with the formula Ca (NO3)2. Calcium nitrate is hygroscopic, absorbing moisture from the air and is commonly found as a tetrahydrate.

Recently, manufacturing of calcium nitrate is mainly concentrate in China and Europe. Europe takes up about 35% of global production. It is because Yara International and Haifa have large capacity. For China, manufacturers are mainly in Shanxi province for the low cost of raw materials. Demand of calcium nitrate is high; the product is more used in fertilizer, refrigerant and rubber latex industry. China, Europe and Latin America are the mainly consumption regions for calcium nitrate. It may be because of the development of agriculture and rubber latex industry.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Calcium Nitrate capacity, production, value, price and market share of Calcium Nitrate in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Yara

Sasol

Haifa Chemicals

RLF

URALCHEM

Airedale Chemical

Jiaocheng Chemicals

Yunli Chemical

Tianlong Chemical

Calcium Nitrate Breakdown Data by Type

Agricultural grade

Industrial grade

Other types

Calcium Nitrate Breakdown Data by Application

Fertilizer

Refrigerant

Rubber latex

Other

Calcium Nitrate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

