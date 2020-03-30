Global Ceramic Balls Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Ceramic Balls Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Ceramic Balls Market

In the beginning, the report covers a forecast and detailed analysis of the Ceramic Balls Market on a global as well as regional level. The report provides comprehensive data from 2019 to 2026 based on the income generation, and historical, current, and forecasted growth in the market in terms of both the market value and volume. Moreover, the report contains the significant changes taking place in the market aspects over the evaluation period.

Key Players

The major market players involved in the manufacturing and selling of ceramic balls include Coorstek, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Axens SA, Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd., and Industrial Tectonics Inc. The companies attempt to maintain their competitive advantage over others through strategic partnerships and continued investment in product development. For instance, in July 2017, Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd. started a full-scale collaboration with Kyocera Corporation to develop and manufacture silicon nitride ceramic components, with the purpose of providing highly functional products and accelerate commercialization efforts.

The report comprises a comprehensive study of the competitive setting of the Ceramic Balls Market and the recent trends that are anticipated to impact the market landscape. It acknowledges crucial players of the market, including both key and emerging players. The report includes the companies in the Ceramic Balls Market share study to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. Additionally, the report also comprises vital strategic advances of the market coupled with a new product launch, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions & mergers, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, and regional expansion of major market players on a global and regional basis.

Drivers and Constraints

The report comprises a thorough analysis of significant factors that impact the Ceramic Balls Market substantially. The report meticulously explains the factors that are driving and restraining the market growth over the assessment period. It also comprises the aspects that are anticipated to create possible opportunities for market players in order to accomplish an extensive comprehensive understanding of the market. The lightweight ceramic balls act as an excellent substitute to steel balls in applications such as grinding media, valves, and agitators, which serves as a primary market growth factor. The superior properties offered by ceramic balls have led to its increased usage in high-end applications such as the chemical, oil & gas, automotive, and aerospace industries, further propelling the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The forecast and evaluation of the Ceramic Balls Market have been studied on a regional and global level. on the basis of the region, the Ceramic Balls Market has been analyzed in North America, Europe, Latin America (LATAM), Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The global ceramic balls market is segmented by geography into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific region is the leading region by market share, owing to rapid growth in industrialization and manufacturing activities, with both chemical and automotive industry poised to grow at a stable pace, further increasing market growth. China and India will be the key contributors to the overall growth rate, with an increase in foreign investment in the emerging economies propelling the technological development of ceramic balls market.

Europe is the second largest segment by market share, where the demand for ceramic balls is driven by its application as a grinding aid in ball mills and in oil & gas industry for mercury removal. The companies based in this region focus on technological excellence of their products to maintain their competitive edge over others. For instance, in July 2018, Coorstek, Inc. announced the inauguration of a new ceramic research and development center in Uden, The Netherlands, aimed at expansion of production capabilities in the European market.

Research Methodology

The market report has been recorded with the help of multiple primary (interviews, surveys, observations) and secondary (industrial databases, journals) sources to identify and collect suitable data for this detailed commercial, technical, and market-oriented assessment. Porter’s Five Force Model has been used to determine the market evaluation accurately, and to ascertain the numerous strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and several qualitative and quantitative analysis associated with the market. he global ceramic balls market is segmented by function into inert and active ceramic balls. The active ceramic ball segment leads by market share owing to its role as an adsorbent, desiccant, and catalyst carrier in petroleum, fertilizer, and gas separation industries, with improved strength-to-weight ratio and high thermal stability driving demand of end-products.

By material, the global ceramic balls market is categorized into alumina, silicon, zirconia, and others. The alumina ceramic ball is the leading segment by market share, as it provides better wear resistance and ability to withstand high temperatures. The silicon ceramic segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the owing to its superior abrasion-resistance and low-density properties, and industrial use as ceramic aerospace bearings. For instance, in August 2017, LM76 Linear Bearings developed the Pegasus Series 1 Linear Bearings featuring silicon ceramic balls in a shell owing to its lightweight properties and inertness towards chemicals.

The global ceramic balls market is categorized by the application into bearing, grinding, valve, and others. Ceramic balls are most widely used in ball mills as bearing materials, since the end-products are harder than metals, reducing frictional contact between the ceramic balls and bearing track. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, oil & gas, chemical, and others. The demand for ceramic balls is most significant in the chemical industry, followed by oil & gas sector. The utilization of ceramic balls to increase operational efficiency of ball mills and catalytic reactions are the primary factors growing demand for ceramic balls in the chemical industry. The application of ceramic balls in oil & gas sector is also expected to witness healthy rate owing to use of ceramic balls in the removal of mercury from natural gas and hydrocracking applications.

