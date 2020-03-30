Global Chlor Alkali Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2022

Summary:

Chlor Alkali chemicals are the ones produced by electrolysis of sodium chloride (Brine solution). The market is broadly categorized into three segments namely Caustic Soda (NaOH), Chlorine & Soda Ash (Sodium Bicarbonate) which are collectively known as chlor alkali chemicals. These chemicals are usually basic in nature and fall under the category of bulk chemicals. The main application areas of chlor Alkali chemicals are in soap & detergent industry, paper and pulp, textiles, water treatment, plastic industry, industrial solvents, alumina, pharmaceuticals etc.

Globally the demand for alkali chemicals is rising due to increase in the volume consumption for caustic soda for alumina industry. Since the refining process of alumina significantly requires caustic soda, hence the market of caustic soda is expected to witness a growth in the upcoming 6 years. Similarly, the demand for other alkali chemicals like chlorine and soda ash are being driven by their significant consumption in water treatment and detergent industry respectively.

The regional demand for chlor alkali is consistently growing, especially in the Asia Pacific area. This growth is supported by lucrative, fast-growing technological industries and the growing manufacturing market in these regions. Currently, Asia Pacific is the global leader in the chlor alkali market from the demand side. China and Japan have built an advantage of having most of the manufacturing and consumption market, thus providing the maximum contribution in the global chlor alkali market. And from the supplier side North America followed by Europe are the market leaders in the chlor alkali market.

The study of the global chlor alkali market by Infoholic Research provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions. Some of the key players in the chlor alkali market are Olin Corporation, Solvay S.A, Tata Chemicals, Akzo Nobel, Dow Chemicals, etc.

According to Infoholic Research, the global chlor alkali market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period to reach $124.6 billion by 2022. Glass Industry is expected to maintain global dominance in the chlor alkali consumption by value, driven by China and India. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute highest growth in global chlor alkali market. Some of the key players in chlor alkali are SABIC, DOW Chemicals, BASF etc.

Report Scope:

Applications

Caustic Soda

• Alumina

• Inorganic Chemicals

• Organic Chemicals

• Pulp & Paper

• Water Treatment

• Others (Textiles, Food Processing, etc.,)

Chlorine

• Organic Chemicals

• Vinyls

• Soaps & Detergents

• Pulp & Paper

• Water Treatment

• Others

Soda Ash

• Glass

• Soaps & Detergents

• Water Treatment

• Paper & Pulp

• Textile

• Others (Textiles, Food Processing, etc.,)

Regions

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Rest of the World