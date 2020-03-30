Global Distributed Antenna System Market 2019 Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements

Distributed Antenna System is a network of spatially separated antenna nodes connected to a common source via a transport medium that provides wireless service within a geographic area or structure.

In 2018, the global Distributed Antenna System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Distributed Antenna System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Distributed Antenna System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Commscope

Corning

Cobham Wireless

Comba Telecom

Solid

American Tower

AT&T

Boingo

Dali Wireless

Zinwave

Whoop Wireless

Bird Technologies

Huber+Suhner

BTI Wireless

JMA Wireless

Westell

Advanced Rf Technologies

Galtronics

Betacom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Components

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Venues

Hospitality

Healthcare

Education

Enterprises

Retail

Airports and transportation

Industrial

Government

Public Safety

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Distributed Antenna System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Distributed Antenna System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Distributed Antenna System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

