Global Distributed Antenna System Market 2019 Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements
Distributed Antenna System is a network of spatially separated antenna nodes connected to a common source via a transport medium that provides wireless service within a geographic area or structure.
In 2018, the global Distributed Antenna System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Distributed Antenna System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Distributed Antenna System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Commscope
Corning
Cobham Wireless
Comba Telecom
Solid
American Tower
AT&T
Boingo
Dali Wireless
Zinwave
Whoop Wireless
Bird Technologies
Huber+Suhner
BTI Wireless
JMA Wireless
Westell
Advanced Rf Technologies
Galtronics
Betacom
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Components
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Public Venues
Hospitality
Healthcare
Education
Enterprises
Retail
Airports and transportation
Industrial
Government
Public Safety
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Distributed Antenna System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Distributed Antenna System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Distributed Antenna System are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
