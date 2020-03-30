Global Fiber Drums Market Driving Innovation, Demand and Opportunities, 2018-2028
The Fiber Drums market report [10 Year Forecast 2018-2028] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Fiber Drums market product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Fiber Drums, with sales, revenue and global market share of Fiber Drums are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Fiber Drums market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Fiber Drums industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.
In this report, FMI offers a 9-year forecast of the global fiber drums market between 2018 and 2027. In terms of value, the fiber drums market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 7.1%. The study reveals the market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with a market analysis for the current fiber drums market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.
Report Description
This FMI report studies the global fiber drums market for the period 20182027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global fiber drums market that gradually help transform global businesses.
The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the production of fiber drums, in all the seven key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the fiber drums market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the fiber drums market have been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for fiber drums has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The fiber drums market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.
A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on the fiber drums market. Secondary sources for data on fiber drums trade include Factiva, various Fiber Drums Associations, as well as company annual reports & publications. Detailed trade data has been provided to assess the global fiber drums market supply/demand scenario.
To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of fiber drums globally, in the final section of the report, a dashboard view of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total fiber drums market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the fiber drums market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the fiber drums market.
The key manufacturers in the fiber drums market profiled in this report include Grief Inc., Mauser Group B.V., C.L.Smith, TPL Plastech Ltd., Three Rivers Packaging Inc., Industrial Container Services, Milford Barrel Co. Inc., Enviro-Pak Inc., Orlando Drum and Containers Corporation, Sonoco Product Company, Great Western Containers, Fibrestar Drums Limited, and Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc.
Key Segments Covered in the Fiber Drums Market
By Closure Type
- Metal Closure
- Plastic Closure
- Fiber Closure
By Capacity
- Below 25 Gallons
- 25-50 Gallons
- 50-75 Gallons
- Above 75 Gallons
By End Use
- Chemical Industry
- Food & Agro-allied Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Building & Construction Industry
- Others
Key Regions Covered in the Fiber Drums Market
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Japan
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Australia
- Rest of APEJ
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
