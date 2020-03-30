Global Mineral Cosmetics Market worth $2,916.4 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7% just published

Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026,”the global mineral cosmetics market size was $2,105.5 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,916.4 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026. The retail distribution segment accounted for maximum share in 2019. Mineral cosmetic is a type of makeup made of natural minerals such as iron oxides, zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, mica powder, and organic oils. Mineral cosmetic is not derived from plant sources and does not comprise any oil or wax additives. These are fine micronized minerals found in earth that are crushed into powder form. True natural mineral cosmetics products contain no harmful or chemical substances such as synthetic waxes, dyes found in traditional cosmetics.

The lips cosmetics segment accounted for the highest share in the mineral cosmetics industry in 2019. This is attributed to attention and sensitivity to formulation detail, considering the specific concerns and needs of reactive customers. This segment captured the maximum share of 43.5% in 2019. This segment is also estimated to witness a healthy mineral cosmetics market growth in the future.

The face cosmetics segment is estimated to be the fastest growing sector in the product type segment during the forecast period. Mineral facial cosmetics are products that are used to color and highlight facial features. They can either directly add or alter color or can be applied over a foundation that serves to make the color even and smooth. The rising trend among women regarding appearance modification, and attractiveness worldwide is anticipated to drive the mineral cosmetics market in future during the forecast period.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43250

In 2019, by distribution channel, the retail distribution acquired the maximum market share of around 45.1%. This is due to the large presence of retailers and retailing stores all around the world.

The e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Since, synthetic makeup products contain preservatives and other harsh chemicals, it is associated with side effects that may cause hormonal disruptions and irritation. Hence, consumers are seeking natural and effective ways to address such problems. Mineral cosmetics protect the skin from harsh free radicals and these products are also eco-friendly. Therefore, the growing awareness about the benefits of mineral cosmetics is anticipated to boost the market’s growth.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to growth in consciousness toward maintaining one’s personal appearance, change in lifestyle, and a considerable increase in disposable incomes.

Key Findings of the Mineral Cosmetics Market:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the mineral cosmetics market in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%, in terms of value.

Based on product type, the lips segment occupied nearly 43.0% of the mineral cosmetics market share in 2019.

Based on distribution channel, the retail distribution segment dominated the overall mineral cosmetics market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

By 2026, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% owing to the increasing mineral cosmetics market trends.

The major companies profiled in the report include are Glo Skin Beauty, L’Oreal, Mineralissima mineral makeup, REVLON, Shiseido, Clariant, ECKART, Merck, BASF, Neelikon.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43250

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. KEY BENEFITS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4: MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. FACE COSMETICS

4.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. LIPS COSMETICS

4.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. EYE COSMETICS

4.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. RETAIL DISTRIBUTION

5.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. E-COMMERCE

5.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. BEAUTY CENTRE & SPAS

5.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by Product Type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution Channel

6.2.4. Market size and forecast by Country

6.2.5. U.S. MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.2.6. CANADA MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.2.7. MEXICO MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast by Product Type

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by Product Type

6.3.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution Channel

6.3.4. Market size and forecast by Country

6.3.5. GERMANY MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.3.6. FRANCE MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.3.7. UK MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.3.8. ITALY MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.3.9. SPAIN MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.3.9.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.3.9.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.3.10. REST OF EUROPE MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.3.10.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.3.10.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.4. ASIA PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast by Product Type

6.4.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution Channel

6.4.4. Market size and forecast by Country

6.4.5. JAPAN MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.4.5.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.4.5.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.4.6. CHINA MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.4.6.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.4.7. AUSTRALIA MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.4.7.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.4.7.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.4.8. INDIA MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.4.8.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.4.8.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.4.9. SOUTH KOREA MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.4.9.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.4.9.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.4.10. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.4.10.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.4.10.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast by Product Type

6.5.3. Market size and forecast by Distribution Channel

6.5.4. Market size and forecast by Country

6.5.5. BRAZIL MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.5.5.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.5.5.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.5.6. ARGENTINA MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.5.6.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.5.6.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.5.7. SOUTH AFRICA MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.5.7.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.5.7.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

6.5.8. REST OF LAMEA MINERAL COSMETICS MARKET

6.5.8.1. Market size and forecast by product type

6.5.8.2. Market size and forecast by distribution channel

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. GLO SKIN BEAUTY

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Business performance

7.1.3. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. L’OREAL

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Business performance

7.2.3. Key strategic moves and developments

7.3. MINERALISSIMA MINERAL MAKEUP

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Business performance

7.3.3. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. REVLON

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Business performance

7.4.3. Key strategic moves and developments

7.5. SHISEIDO

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Business performance

7.5.3. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. CLARIANT

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Business performance

7.6.3. Key strategic moves and developments

7.7. ECKART

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Business performance

7.7.3. Key strategic moves and developments

7.8. MERCK

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Business performance

7.8.3. Key strategic moves and developments

7.9. BASF

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Business performance

7.9.3. Key strategic moves and developments

7.10. NEELIKON

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Business performance

7.10.3. Key strategic moves and developments

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43250

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]