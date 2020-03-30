Global Orphan Drugs Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2017-2023

Overview:

Orphan diseases or rare diseases rarely occur among the people, which is nearly 7 out of 10,000 individuals. Around 5,000 to 8,000 rare diseases have been recognized and the origin of approximately 80% of these diseases is from the genes. Regardless of the alleged huge number of individuals being affected by rare life-threatening conditions, the disease burden estimates of the public health are unreliable. About 50% of the orphan genetic ailments are in kids’ with 30% of them cannot live for more than 5 years.

New-born screening, legislation, and construction of national strategies are the major activities being carried out in the orphan drugs market. Legislation has helped in driving the development of more orphan drugs. For instance, the US congress passed Orphan Drug Act in 1983, and it was mainly intended to encourage development of new drugs for rare diseases. Currently, numerous legislation and strategies are developed to facilitate research of orphan drugs globally in more than 35 countries.

Cancer, metabolic diseases, blood diseases, immunologic disease, and neurologic diseases are the types of diseases that are addressed with orphan drugs. Cystic fibrosis, glioma, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, multiple myeloma, renal cell carcinoma, ovarian cancer and Duchenne muscular dystrophy are some of the common indications among the various disease types.

Market Analysis: The “Global Orphan Drugs Market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2017–2023. The market is analyzed based on three segments, namely types, applications, and regions.

Regional Analysis:

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the leading region for the orphan drugs market growth followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and RoW are set to be the emerging regions. India, China, and Japan are set to be the most attractive destinations due to the large untapped market.

Types Analysis:

The global orphan drugs market by products is segmented into biologics and non-biologics. Biologics orphan drugs is the largest segment in the market with a market share of more than 60% in 2016. It is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR in the market. However, non-biologic orphan drugs are still expected to hold more than quarter of the market share by 2023. The market is also witnessing various mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations among the top players, which is defining the future of the global orphan drugs market.

Key Players:

Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Shire pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Sonafi, and Bayer Healthcare are the key players in the market. These top ten players occupy nearly 50% of the orphan drugs market.

Competitive Analysis:

Currently, large pharmaceutical companies are extremely active in the orphan drugs market. Merger and acquisition is the major trend in the market. For instance, around 40% of the biotechnology companies are acquired between the year 2008-2012, and they have an orphan drug in development. Novartis, GSK, Roche, and Pfizer are the largest orphan drug companies. Pfizer, Gilead, Roche, Shire, BMY, and Celgene are leading orphan drug acquirers. Around 50% of the top 20 orphan drugs were either acquired or in-licensed by large pharmaceutical companies.

Benefits:

The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of orphan drugs during the forecast period and among the regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, government initiatives toward the orphan drugs adoption in the upcoming years along with the details of commercial drugs available in the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.