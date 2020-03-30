Global Packaging Barrier Films Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Packaging Barrier Films Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report is a result of perfect combination of primary and secondary research and expert panel reviews. Besides unbiased and detailed reviews of the global Packaging Barrier Films market across different regions using face-to-face interviews, primary research is said to involve email interactions and telephonic interviews. With a view to validate current analysis and data and receive latest market insights, authors of the report are said to have conducted several primary interviews with industry participants and experts. Secondary sources of information include SEC filings and investor presentations, financial reports, broker reports, company websites, and annual reports.

Packaging barrier films are fast supplanting conventional packaging solutions in the food and beverages industry. The drive has caught momentum from the consistent need for preserving and extending the shelf-life of a range of food products. Packaging barrier films witness widespread demand in the FMCG industry. Technological advances in packaging methods and the advent of new materials have helped expand the functionality of packaging barrier film, in relation to the factors affecting numerous parameters such as aroma, texture, taste and color.

High-barrier packaging films over recent years has generated groundswell of interest among market players and will be contributing to sizable chunks of worldwide revenues during 2019–2025.

Packaging barrier films are flexible films used mostly as suitable substitutes for food packaging. These films reduce the need for preservatives, serve as a printing substrate, and increase the shelf life of the product. Despite being costlier than conventional packaging solutions, packaging barrier films have been witnessing increased demand, especially from the food and beverages sector, owing to their ability to prevent oxygenation and thereby stop the degradation of contents.

High barrier segment by barrier type is expected to witness higher market share by the end of the forecasted period. This segment dominated the global market in 2017, with respect to value share.

Global Packaging Barrier Films market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Packaging Barrier Films.

This report researches the worldwide Packaging Barrier Films market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Packaging Barrier Films breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Amcor

Bemis

Uflex

Sealed Air

Mondi

Huhtamaki

Winpak

Atlantis Pak

Glenroy

Plastissimo

Bischof & Klein

Packaging Barrier Films Breakdown Data by Type

Metallized Films

Inorganic Oxide Coated Films

Organic Coated/Laminated Films

Coextruded Films

Packaging Barrier Films Breakdown Data by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Homecare

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Packaging Barrier Films Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

