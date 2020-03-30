Global Serverless Computing Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025
Global Serverless Computing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Serverless Computing – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database
Serverless computing is a cloud-computing execution model in which the cloud provider acts as the server, dynamically managing the allocation of machine resources. Pricing is based on the actual amount of resources consumed by an application, rather than on pre-purchased units of capacity. It is a form of utility computing.
Among regions, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the serverless computing market in 2018. North American countries are early adopters of the serverless computing technology. Some of the major vendors operating in this region are Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Google (US), and IBM (US). It is the most developed market in terms of cloud adoption, due to various factors such as standard regulations, advanced IT infrastructure, the presence of a large number of enterprises, and availability of technical expertise.
In 2018, the global Serverless Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Serverless Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Serverless Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Google
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
CA Technologies
Rackspace
Alibaba
Tibco Software
Platform9
Syncano
NTT Data
Joyent
Iron.io
Stdlib
Realm
Galactic Fog Ip Inc
Modubiz
Tarams Software Technologies
Snyk
Dynatrace
Fiorano Software
Manjrasoft
Sixsq
Twistlock
Get Free Sample Report of Serverless Computing Market@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3961577-global-serverless-computing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecommunications and IT
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Government and Public Sector
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Serverless Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Serverless Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Serverless Computing are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Serverless Computing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Private Cloud
1.4.3 Public Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Serverless Computing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Telecommunications and IT
1.5.4 Retail and eCommerce
1.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.6 Government and Public Sector
1.5.7 Manufacturing
1.5.8 Media and Entertainment
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Serverless Computing Market Size
2.2 Serverless Computing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Serverless Computing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Serverless Computing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Serverless Computing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Serverless Computing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Serverless Computing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Serverless Computing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Serverless Computing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Serverless Computing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Serverless Computing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Continued…………………….
Complete report with Comprehensive table of [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3961577-global-serverless-computing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)