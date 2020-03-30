Gluten Free Flours Market Global Insights, Business Opportunities, Competitor Analysis, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments 2019 to 2023

Market Insight

The increasing prevalence of gluten related diseases such as celiac disease and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) have led to consumers opting for gluten-free products. There is significant increase in adoption of gluten-free lifestyle and the consumption of gluten-free foods by health-conscious consumers. Additionally, there are multiple other factors driving the growth of gluten-free flours in the market, including social and traditional media coverage and consumer-directed marketing by retail outlets and manufacturers. Also, the reports in the medical literature and mainstream press of the clinical benefits of gluten avoidance has also impacted the consumer preferences and led to consumer opting for gluten-free flours.

Based on type, the global gluten-free flours market has been segmented into sorghum, amaranth, rice, oats, millet, and others. The rice segment is anticipated to gain the largest revenue share in the global gluten-free flours market and shall maintain lead throughout the forecast period. Rice flours are widely available and is being used in various food items such as noodles, pastas, and breads. Rice flours are high in fiber and helps to eliminate waste and helps lowering the cholesterol levels in the body. Additionally, the factors such as availability and high preference for rice flours in North America is expected to boost the market during the forecasted period. The same segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the factor that rice flour is nutritious and is extensively used as a major ingredient in substitute to wheat flours. Additionally, rice is the staple food for most of the population around the globe.

Industry Segment

The global gluten-free flours market has been segregated, by category, into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to garner major share in the global gluten-free flours market owing to the huge availability of conventional gluten-free flours. However, the organic segment is anticipated to project a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising inclination of consumers towards organic products.

The global gluten-free flours market has been segregated, by distribution channel, into store-based and non-store based. The store-based segment has been further segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience store, and others. The store-based segment is expected to generate higher revenue, with the supermarkets and hypermarkets sub-segment being the largest due to the strong and widespread network of stores. The non-store-based segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the assessment period owing to technological advancements in the e-commerce industry and growing consumer preference for online retailing.

